Speedo Announces Co-Branded Licensed Partnership With DMC Fins

(Los Angeles: 3 October 2024) Global swim brand, Speedo, has announced a new licensed partnership with DMC Fins that will see the two iconic Australian-born brands collaborate on a range of high-performance fins for use in fitness and competitive swim training. The collection will be available globally from January 2025.

Founded by bodysurfing legend Don McCredie in 1986, DMC is the pioneer of the silicone fin, and has established itself as the go-to choice among bodysurfers, bodyboarders and swimmers looking to build leg-strength and improve kick cadence. Through this new partnership, DMC has teamed up with Speedo to launch a series of co-branded fins for learn to swim through to high-level swimmers, combining the unrivalled knowledge and expertise of the two brands.

The new Speedo x DMC collection includes several styles made using DMC’s SILFORM silicone technology for a softer and more comfortable feel. These products will be available in a choice of stand-out colorways, including the newly introduced White, Black, Diva, and Hyper Yellow/Olive Green. These vibrant colors, introduced through the Speedo partnership, add a fresh, modern twist to the existing range, which retains all the features that swimmers have come to know and love. The Speedo x DMC fins will be added to Speedo’s existing range of rubber fins to offer a wide choice of options tailored to the needs and preferences of fitness and competitive swimmers.

The new Speedo x DMC collection features four types of fin:

The Original Fin – Aimed at fitness swimmers, the Original features a v-channel edge for ‘grip’ on the water, together with a short blade for a natural kick action. The universal foot cavity features a full heel.

– Aimed at fitness swimmers, the Original features a v-channel edge for ‘grip’ on the water, together with a short blade for a natural kick action. The universal foot cavity features a full heel. The Super Fin – Also built for those who swim for fitness, the Super Fin utilises DMC’s Reverse-V rail design. It reduces fatigue with a gentle kick action, is made with softer SILFORM material, and is suitable for those who prefer an open heel.

– Also built for those who swim for fitness, the Super Fin utilises DMC’s Reverse-V rail design. It reduces fatigue with a gentle kick action, is made with softer SILFORM material, and is suitable for those who prefer an open heel. The Elite Fin – Designed for use by competitive swimmers at all levels, the v-rail design on the short blade offers athletes the power they would usually expect from a stiffer blade. The Elite Fin displaces more water on the kick, while its asymmetric design reduces ankle roll.

– Designed for use by competitive swimmers at all levels, the v-rail design on the short blade offers athletes the power they would usually expect from a stiffer blade. The Elite Fin displaces more water on the kick, while its asymmetric design reduces ankle roll. The Elite Max Fin – The collection’s most advanced design, tailored to the needs of competitive swimmers at elite level. The Elite Max features DMC’s patented Reverse V Rail technology offering optimum torque for each kick. The triple-function drain chute and SILFORM material contributes to a design that increases speed whilst reducing fatigue.

The new collaboration with DMC continues Speedo’s mission to help everyone swim better and faster, and underscores Speedo’s commitment to providing the highest quality swim equipment for athletes of all levels. The innovative features brought by DMC Fins, combined with Speedo’s long-standing expertise in swimming, ensure that these new fins will meet the rigorous demands of learn to swim, fitness enthusiasts and competitive swimmers alike.

Simon Breckon, Speedo Senior Vice President, said: “At Speedo, we fully commit in everything we do — leading strategic categories and pushing the limits of innovation. Our partnership with DMC is a perfect example of how combining expertise drives pioneering technology forward. The Speedo x DMC range showcases the best of both brands, giving swimmers a powerful training tool to achieve their aquatic ambitions and to ‘go full Speedo’.”

DMC Fins Founder, Don McCredie, added: “We’re thrilled to combine our expertise in silicone fin technology with Speedo’s knowledge of swimming to develop a range that’s tailored to the high-performance needs of those who swim for fitness or to compete.

“This is a partnership that combines two proudly Aussie-born brands, and we’re excited to work alongside Speedo to ensure that our co-branded products are the number one choice for those who are serious about life in the water.”

The world’s leading swimwear brand, Speedo® is passionate about life in and around the water, creating revolutionary new technologies, designs and innovations, and supports swimming from grass-roots through to the elite level. In the 1920s Speedo® made history with the Racerback: the world’s first non-wool suit. In 2008 Speedo® redefined swimwear again with Fastskin® LZR RACER® – the fastest and most technologically advanced swimsuit ever created. 2011 saw Speedo unveil another world first with the Fastskin Racing System – a cap, goggle and suit designed to work together as one. Speedo® is owned by Speedo Holdings B.V and distributed in over 170 countries around the world. To find out more visit: www.us.speedo.com.