NISCA All America Applications Are Due On June 15

Courtesy: NISCA

The National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA) creates and publishes All America lists for Swimming, Paralympic Swimming, Diving, Water Polo, Academic and Scholar Team.

In order to be placed on an All America list, an application must be submitted on the NISCA website. In some cases, accompanying materials may also be required. The final deadline for application is June 15th at 11:59pm EDT. The final application deadline for All America diving has passed (May 25th). Any accompanying materials must be postmarked by June 15th to be accepted. Late fees may apply. NISCA members can submit their applications free, all others will pay a non-member application fee.

Each program has an “applications processed” list on their page. If you think you should be on an All America list please CHECK to make sure that your name appears. If it does not, either there is a problem with your application, or it was not submitted. Reach out to the program coordinator listed on the page with questions.

The lists are published on the NISCA Website in mid-July.

For more information on the various All America programs, you can visit the following links to the NISCA website:

All America Swimming

Final Submission Date: June 15th, 2022, Midnight Eastern Time

Program Webpage: https://www.niscaonline.org/index.php/award-programs/all-america-swimming

Apps Processed Page: https://www.be.niscaonline.org/Swimming/AppsProcessed.aspx

Notes: Athletes earning an “All America” qualifying times with a completed application will make the list. Those who earned “Consideration” times and have a completed application will be added to the list in order of time. Only the top 100 swimmers on the list after June 15th will be named All America Swimmers. Certificates will be sent out once the list is published.

U.S. Para Swimming All America

Final Submission Date: June 15th, 2022, Midnight Eastern Time

Program Webpage: https://www.niscaonline.org/index.php/award-programs/us-para-swimming-all-america

Notes: Athletes must have a National Sports Class through U.S. Paralympic Swimming and a copy of the application must be submitted with the application. Each classification has a set of time standards. If the athlete meets the time standard and an application has been submitted they will be listed as a U.S. Para Swimming All American. Certificates will be sent out once the list is published.

All America Water Polo

Final Submission Date: June 15th, 2022 or no more than 2 weeks after the state championships.

Program Webpage: https://www.niscaonline.org/index.php/award-programs/all-america-water-polo

Apps Processed Page: https://www.be.niscaonline.org/waterpolo/AppsReceived.aspx

Notes: Water Polo applications are available on line. In order to be considered for an All America Water Polo team, an application must be submitted. Any late and non-member fees should be paid via PayPal at the time of application or via check with a copy of the application to the address listed on the first page of the on-line application.

Academic All America

Final Submission Date: June 15th, 2022, Midnight Eastern Time

Program Web Page: https://www.niscaonline.org/index.php/award-programs/academic-all-america

Apps Processed Page: https://www.be.niscaonline.org/academics/appsreceived.aspx

Notes: Applications submitted prior to April 15th have been processed and the certificates have been sent. Applications received after April 15th will be processed and mailed after June 15th.

Scholar Team

Final Submission Date: June 15th, 2022, Midnight Eastern Time

Program Web Page: https://www.niscaonline.org/index.php/award-programs/scholar-team

Apps Processed Page: https://www.be.niscaonline.org/teams/appsreceived.aspx

Notes: Applications submitted prior to April 15th have been processed and the certificates have been sent. Applications received after April 15th will be processed and mailed after June 15th.