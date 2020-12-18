Nicolo Martinenghi Becomes #6 All-Time, Knocks Scozzoli Italian Record in 50 BR

2020 ITALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Minutes after 15-year-old Benedetta Pilato cracked her own Italian record in the 50 breast, Nicolo Martinenghi set the record in the men’s race.

The 21-year-old posted a 26.56, a massive effort and a win by almost a full second over the field tonight. Martinenghi holds the Italian junior record at 26.97, and he also held the Italian Championships meet record at 26.85 from 2019. Now, his 26.56 is the meet record.

That 26.85 was also Martinenghi’s previous best, so he took almost three-tenths off of that tonight while breaking Fabio Scozzoli‘s record of 26.70 by over a tenth. Martinenghi and Scozzoli are still the only two Italians under 27 in history.

On the all-time rankings, Martinenghi vaults from #16 all-time to #6, just a single hundredth behind Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich (26.55). Martinenghi’s time tonight would’ve been fast enough to claim the silver medal behind World Record-holder Adam Peaty at the 2019 World Championships. Peaty’s 25.95 from the 2017 World Championships reigns as the World Record.

This is Martinenghi’s second win of the week, following his 59.31 in the 100 breast last night. He was off his best last night in that event, though, by over half-a-second.