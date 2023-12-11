Niamh Hofland Wins Three As UConn Closes Out Fall Season With Win Over Vermont

Vermont vs UConn

December 9, 2023

Burlington, Vt.

SCY (25 yards)

Courtesy: UConn Athletics

Burlington, VT – The University of Connecticut Swimming and Diving Team closes the Fall season with a win Saturday, beating the Vermont Catamounts 188.5 to 111.5.

The day began with a Husky sweep in the 1m dive led by Freshman Kate Cooper . Close behind and taking the next two spots were Darah Ostrom and Olivia Denery respectively. Note: star Julia Pioso did not compete. The Huskies would continue to show dominance in the next dive event, the 3m, led by Denery and Cooper. Ostrom took the fourth spot, just bested by Vermont’s Tannah Proudfoot.

On the swimming side, the Huskies remained a force, winning ten of fifteen races. These wins include both of the days’ relays. The team won one of two distance events behind Niamh Hofland . Freshman Bridget Davis would also show her strength taking third and fourth in the 500y and 1000y Freestyle.

Of the day’s performance, Coach Chris Maiello said, “Great win today. Proud of the way our team competed under difficult road game conditions.”

Up Next – The Huskies return to Storrs just before being dismissed for the holidays.

Courtesy: Vermont Athletics

BURLINGTON, VT – The Catamounts fell 188.5-111.5 to UConn on Saturday Afternoon in their annual Rally Against Cancer meet presented by Mascoma Bank. With the defeat Vermont falls to 5-3, while with the victory the Huskies improve to 5-2 on the season.

“I am pleased with how we competed today,” said Head Coach Gerry Cournoyer . “We saw a lot of growth from last week.”

Jackie House earned three individual victories in the 200 free, 100 free and 500 free. In the 200 free she finished in 1:54.12, almost a full second ahead of the field. In the 100 free, she placed first in a time of 52.51. In her final individual event of the day, she earned first in the 500 free with a time of 5:07.73, two seconds ahead of the next closest swimmer.

earned three individual victories in the 200 free, 100 free and 500 free. In the 200 free she finished in 1:54.12, almost a full second ahead of the field. In the 100 free, she placed first in a time of 52.51. In her final individual event of the day, she earned first in the 500 free with a time of 5:07.73, two seconds ahead of the next closest swimmer. Hally Laney and Ella Church each earned a second place finish, with Laney placing second in the 200 fly with a time of 2:08.44. Church placed second in the 1000 free with a time of 10:26.69.

and each earned a second place finish, with Laney placing second in the 200 fly with a time of 2:08.44. Church placed second in the 1000 free with a time of 10:26.69. The Catamounts earned a 3-4-5 finish in the 100 breast with Natalie Schlemmer leading the way in third with a time of 1:08.33. Lilly Acker placed just behind in 1:08.36, while Kara Campbell rounded out the top five with a time of 1:09.54.

leading the way in third with a time of 1:08.33. placed just behind in 1:08.36, while rounded out the top five with a time of 1:09.54. Tannah Proudfoot had a strong showing in the three-meter dive finishing in third with a score of 248.78.

had a strong showing in the three-meter dive finishing in third with a score of 248.78. Laney earned her lone first place finish of the day today in the 100 fly finishing in a time of 57.78.