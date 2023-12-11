USA Women Finish Off Sweep of Spain In Two-Game Water Polo Series

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Fort Lauderdale, FL – December 9 – The USA Women’s National Team finished off a two-game sweep of Spain in South Florida with an 11-9 win earlier tonight at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center. Jenna Flynn scored three goals in the victory with Ashleigh Johnson adding 11 saves. Team USA now heads to Europe for two weeks of common training with Italy and the Netherlands. Tonight’s match also marked the final international competition for veteran referee Michael Goldenberg. Goldenberg was recognized before the match with gifts and photos alongside family and friends. A replay of tonight’s match against Spain is available at Overnght.com. Use code USAWPFL for 50% off.

For the second straight game it was a back and forth battle between the two Olympic medalists. Maggie Steffens started the scoring to open the match before the teams traded goals the rest of the period. Jovana Sekulic had the last word in the period with a score in close to give the United States a 4-3 lead after the first. After Spain tied the game in the second quarter, goals from Ryann Neushul and Sekulic gave Team USA a two-goal edge at 6-4. It didn’t last long as Spain rattled off two goals to end the period, leveling the score at 6-6 going into halftime.

Spain was the aggressor in the third quarter scoring two of the first three goals to snag an 8-7 lead. Team USA battled back and then eventually went ahead at 9-8 on a score from Jordan Raney . Bea Ortiz tied the match with a goal late in the period for Spain to make it 9-9 after three.The first six minutes of the fourth quarter were a defensive standstill as neither side could find the cage. Eventually, the United States broke through, on the third goal of the day for Flynn. Jordan Raney put the game on ice moments later as she buried a power play score for an 11-9 lead. Spain would get no closer as Team USA picked up the win.

Team USA went 7/16 on power plays and 1/1 on penalties while Spain went 6/12 on power plays with no penalties attempted.

Scoring – Scoresheet

USA 11 (4, 2, 3, 2) J. Flynn 3, J. Sekulic 2, J. Raney 2, R. Neushul 1, M. Steffens 1. J. Roemer 1, B. Weber 1

ESP 9 (3, 3, 3, 0) A. Ruiz 2, J. Forca 2, C. Nogue 1, B. Ortiz 1, E. Ruiz 1, M. Garcia 1

Saves – USA – A. Johnson 11 – ESP – L. Ester 2, M. Terre 1

6×5 – USA – 7/16 – ESP – 6/12

Penalties – USA – 1/1 – ESP – 0/0