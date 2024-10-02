New Weight Room Announced For Liberty Natatorium

Courtesy: Liberty Athletics

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Liberty Natatorium will feature the addition of a new weight room, as announced today by Liberty Swimming & Diving Head Coach Jake Shellenberger.

The new 1,800-square-foot weight room, which is scheduled to be finished in December, will provide additional workout space for the Liberty Swimming & Diving Team.

The weight room will feature the latest weight equipment, in addition to spin bikes and a diving dryland area. Due to its vicinity to the starting blocks, this space can also double as a staging area for large meets.

Opened in December of 2017, The Liberty Natatorium is one of the top collegiate swimming & diving venues in the nation. Located beneath the LU monogram at the base of Liberty Mountain, the facility features a nine-lane, 50-meter pool with a movable bulkhead. A separate 17-foot-deep diving well includes 1- and 3-meter springboards and a three-column tower, featuring 1, 3, 5, 7.5 and 10-meter platforms.

The facility has a seating capacity of 1,414 with wraparound, three-sided bowl seating along the 25-yard racing portion of the pool. Other features include a 13.6′ x 43′ main swimming video board, a secondary 6′ x 10′ diving scoreboard, 21-foot decks, a 720-square-foot athletic training room, varsity locker rooms, a 1,600-square-foot team lounge, a 1,400-square-foot wet classroom and an Elite Model Endless Pool.

Liberty Natatorium has hosted numerous long-course championship meets, in addition to the CCSA Championships in 2019, 2021 and 2022 and the 2022 Conference USA Swimming & Diving Championships.