Photo Vault #1 From The 2024 Australian Short Course Championships

2024 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, September 26th – Sunday, September 29th
- SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre
- SCM (25m)
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview
- Swimming Australia SC Worlds Qualification Procedures
- Start List
- Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap/Day 3 Recap/Day 4 Recap
- Live Results
The 2024 Australian Short Course Championships may have concluded but you can re-live some of the high-octane action via photos from Stephen Thomas of www.sharpfocuspics.com.
As a reminder, the 24-strong Aussie roster for this December’s World Championships has been released and seen here.