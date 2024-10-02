Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Photo Vault #1 From The 2024 Australian Short Course Championships

2024 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Australian Short Course Championships may have concluded but you can re-live some of the high-octane action via photos from Stephen Thomas of www.sharpfocuspics.com.

As a reminder, the 24-strong Aussie roster for this December’s World Championships has been released and seen here.

 

Joshua Yong, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

Lani Pallister, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

Alexandria Perkins, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

Tara Kinder, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

Tara Kinder, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

 

Tara Kinder, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

 

Tara Kinder, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

Matt Temple, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

Matt Temple, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

Lani Pallister, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

Kaylee McKeown, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

David Schlicht, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

Milla Jansen, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

 

Milla Jansen, Stephen Thomas
sharpfocuspics.com

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!