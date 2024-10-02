12-Year-Old Eli Henley Wins 100 Breast by 17 Seconds in 1:02.55 at September Sprints

2024 NE NSSC SEPTEMBER SPRINTS

September 21, 2024

MIT Zesiger Center, MA

25 yards (SCY)

“NE NSSC September Sprints MIT” on Meet Mobile

Eli Henley, who trains with Greenwood Swimming in Massachusetts, posted a significant lifetime best time of 1:02.55 in his 100-yard breaststroke at the NE NSSC September Sprints in mid-September.

Henley’s performance kicked his 2024-2025 competition season off with a bang, as the single-day meet was one of the first racing opportunities of the season.

The 12-year-old’s swim saw him drop almost 1.5 seconds from his previous best time (1:04.03); he split a 29.61 on the opening 50 and came back in a 32.94 to cruise into first place over 17 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

The next swimmer behind Henley was 10-year-old teammate Evan Vo, who dropped 6.5 seconds to claim second in a time of 1:19.80.

Henley’s winning time not only marked a significant personal best but also propelled him up the national rankings. He now sits at 65th on the All-Time Age Group Top 100 ranking for the 11-12 age group.

While early in the season, Henley’s performance is also the 2nd-fastest time so far this season; 12-year-old Hanz Palatto from the Pleasanton Seahawks in California currently holds the top spot with a time of 1:01.93.

Henley also won each of his other three individual races, although the 100 breast was the only event he posted a best time in. Henley won the 100 back (1:02.04), 100 free (52.42) and 100 IM (59.78).

Other Notable Results