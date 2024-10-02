Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

12-Year-Old Eli Henley Wins 100 Breast by 17 Seconds in 1:02.55 at September Sprints

by Charlotte Wells 1

October 02nd, 2024 Club, News

2024 NE NSSC SEPTEMBER SPRINTS

  • September 21, 2024
  • MIT Zesiger Center, MA
  • 25 yards (SCY)
  • “NE NSSC September Sprints MIT” on Meet Mobile

Eli Henley, who trains with Greenwood Swimming in Massachusetts, posted a significant lifetime best time of 1:02.55 in his 100-yard breaststroke at the NE NSSC September Sprints in mid-September.

Henley’s performance kicked his 2024-2025 competition season off with a bang, as the single-day meet was one of the first racing opportunities of the season.

The 12-year-old’s swim saw him drop almost 1.5 seconds from his previous best time (1:04.03); he split a 29.61 on the opening 50 and came back in a 32.94 to cruise into first place over 17 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

The next swimmer behind Henley was 10-year-old teammate Evan Vo, who dropped 6.5 seconds to claim second in a time of 1:19.80.

Henley’s winning time not only marked a significant personal best but also propelled him up the national rankings. He now sits at 65th on the All-Time Age Group Top 100 ranking for the 11-12 age group.

While early in the season, Henley’s performance is also the 2nd-fastest time so far this season; 12-year-old Hanz Palatto from the Pleasanton Seahawks in California currently holds the top spot with a time of 1:01.93.

Henley also won each of his other three individual races, although the 100 breast was the only event he posted a best time in. Henley won the 100 back (1:02.04), 100 free (52.42) and 100 IM (59.78).

Other Notable Results

  • 12-year-old Yixuan Sun posted a strong performance in the 200 free, dropping over 15 seconds from his personal best time to win the event in a time of 2:15.07.
  • Destiny Coleman, a 12-year-old from Grenfin Aquatics, won the 100 fly by nearly 12 seconds; she posted a time of 1:09.95, about 2.5 seconds off of her best.
  • 12-year-old Kathleen Murphy turned in a top performance in the 50 free. She won the event in a time of 26.57, dropping .89 and becoming the only swimmer in the event to break 27 seconds. Her time would have won the event on the boys’ side as well.

