New In Commit: Attendance Options

We just added a new feature in Commit Swimming that allows you to “excuse” a swimmer from a practice. Until now, in Commit, if there was an athlete who missed a workout for a legitimate reason or attended a different group’s practice there was no way to “excuse” that swimmer from the original practice.

This is a scenario that came up over and over again in conversations with coaches that use Commit to track their team’s training and attendance. We listened and added an elegant way to make this happen in the attendance analytics section of the app.

To excuse a swimmer from a workout in which they were marked absent, simply

1. Navigate to the attendance section.

2. Search for the swimmer.

3. Excuse him/ her from the appropriate practice.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Ditch the paper now

Don’t waste your coaching brain power on paper that won’t stand the test of time! Watch and learn how to stop writing workouts on paper.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Analyzing Attendance

Now that you can more accurately record attendance in Commit by marking swimmers as “Attended”, “Missed”, or “Excused”, seeing it show up in your team’s attendance dashboard is that much more rewarding.

To view the entire team’s attendance in one snapshot, go to the attendance section in Commit. Then, select the dates you wish to see:

Then, sort the attendance report however you want to:

Okay – So how do I try it?

If you are a swim coach and don’t know what Commit is or haven’t looked at Commit in a while, go to commitswimming.com and click “Try it Now”. It’s free to try and no credit card required. With your trial, you get swimming’s #1 workout manager on all of your devices. This state of the art software is built specifically for swim coaches and comes with 24/7 first class customer support.

Commit Swimming puts you, the coach, in control. Save more time writing workouts with Commit. Say goodbye to notebooks and clunky software.