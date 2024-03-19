Never Give Up: 33-Yr-Old Satomi Suzuki Hits 100 Breast PB, Qualifies For Paris Olympics

2024 JAPANESE OLYMPIC TRIALS

Sometimes a performance reminds us that one’s best swim could be right around the corner and perseverance pays off.

During tonight’s finals at the Japanese Olympic Trials, Satomi Suzuki fired off a new lifetime best en route to winning the women’s 100m breaststroke and qualifying for Paris. And she did this at 33 years of age.

Suzuki topped the podium at 1:05.91 to beat national record holder Reona Aoki who settled for silver a hair behind in 1:05.93. Both women easily cleared the Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF)-mandated Olympic standard of 1:06.47.

Suzuki led wire-to-wire, splitting 30.42/35.49 to produce a significant personal best. Entering these Trials the veteran’s PB rested at the 1:06.20 earned in the heats at the 2023 World Championships. She remains Japan’s #3 performer in history behind tonight’s bronze medalist Kanako Watanabe and ranks 6th in the world this season.

Tonight’s performance is further evidence of Suzuki’s career revival.

She initially broke through at the 2012 Olympic Games by winning 200m breast silver, 100m breast bronze and medley relay bronze. Suzuki represented the first Japanese woman to win 3 medals at an Olympics.

She qualified for the 2016 Olympic Games but finished a disappointing 12th in the 100m breast. She made some noise at the 2018 Asian Games but largely her performances remained stagnant and she missed making the squad for the 2020 Olympics.

However, Suzuki kept on swimming and found success at last year’s Asian Games. She earned silver in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke races. Her time of 30.14 in the 50m scored a new national record.

Now she’s on her way to her 3rd Olympics with a big smile.