Michael Hochwalt Puts up Career Best 2:00.92 200 IM (LCM) On Day 4 of Federal Way Sectionals

2024 NORTHWEST SPRING SPEEDO SECTIONALS

TEAM SCORES (TOP 5)

MEN

King Aquatic Club – 972 Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club – 950.5 Fort Collins Area Swim Team – 683 Pikes Peak Athletics – 640 Charger Aquatics – 520

WOMEN

Bellevue Club Swim Team – 1891 Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club – 1017.5 Denver Hilltoppers – 759 Pikes Peak Athletics – 741 Lake Oswego Swim Club – 639

The final day of the 2024 Spring Sectionals in Federal Way saw Pikes Peak Athletics’ Madi Mintenko rip a huge new career best in the 200 IM. Mintenko, a 16-year-old Virginia recruit, won the women’s 200 IM in 2:16.63, taking a little over 3 seconds off her previous best of 2:19.79. Mintenko just touched out Bellevue Club 16-year-old Alexa McDevitt, who was 2nd in 2:16.70. McDevitt came into the day with a personal best of 2:18.03. King Aquatic Club 18-year-old Camden Doane was right there as well, coming in 3rd with a 2:17.12. Doane has been as fast as 2:15.48 in her career.

Mintenko went on to take 2nd in the women’s 50 free, clocking a new personal best of 26.03. Unattached 15-year-old Mena Boardman won the race in 25.95, which is just off her career best of 25.89, set last July.

Spokane Waves Aquatic Team 18-year-old Michael Hochwalt won the men’s 200 IM decisively, putting up a new career best of 2:00.92, clipping his previous top mark of 2:01.25. That swim makes Hochwalt the 7th-fastest American in the event so far in 2024. Hochwalt was put out fast, splitting 25.90 on fly and 30.51 on back, for a 56.41 on the opening 100. He then put up a very strong 35.40 on the breast leg and held on well, splitting 29.11 on the final lap.

Hawaii’s Dietrich Meyer took the men’s 50 free in 22.95.

The men’s 1500 free saw King Aquatic Club 16-year-old Aiden Hammer finish 1st in 15:41.12. It was a solid swim for Hammer, though it came in a bit off his career best of 15:33.69.

Lake Oswego Swim Club’s Sydney Wilson won the women’s 1500 free in 17:38.58. Wilson won the event by 3 seconds, though she was well off her career best of 17:07.97, which she swam back in June of 2022.

Bellevue Club Swim Team won the women’s 400 medley relay in 4:10.54. The splits are messed up on the results, however, the team was made up of Mary Clarke, Cecilia Howard, Clare Watson, and Sophia Sunwoo.

The men’s 400 medley relay went to Fort Collins Area Swim Team, who won in 3:49.81. Brennen O’Neil (59.00), Jake Eccleston (1:02.43), Ryan Stahi (56.19), and Jake Barela (52.19) combined to earn the win.