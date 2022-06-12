NEC Champions Bryant University Pick Up Sprinter Jill Carline for Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bishop Freehan High School senior Jill Carline has announced her decision to swim for the Bryant University Bulldogs beginning in the 2022-2023 season. Carline is a sprint freestyler who has been training with the Hockomock Area YMCA for 12 years.

I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming careers at Bryant University Class of 2026. I chose Bryant for its welcoming community, team, and coaches. I cannot wait contribute to a competitive and successful team within the conference as well as an academically driven university. Thank you to all my family, friends and coaches who have supported me in continuing my passion for the sport. GO BULLDOGS

In February, the Bishop Feehan team co-captain became a two-time 2022 Massachusetts Girls DI State champion. She went a personal best time in the 100 free (51.31) and won gold medals in both the 100 and 200 free (1:52.05). Carline was the only swimmer at the meet to win two individual titles. She went a personal best time leading off her school’s 200 free relay, splitting a 50 free time of 24.06. They finished 3rd in the 200 free relay and 4th in the 400 free relay.

She now holds the Bishop Feehan school records in the 50 free and the 100 free and over the years has been recognized as Rookie of the Year (2019), MVP (2020, 2021), and was All-Conference for three years. She is equally dedicated to her academics, having received the honors of Sun Chronicle All-Star every year so far and was a 2021 Boston Globe Scholastic All-Star team selection.

Carline’s 50 and 100 free best times from the high school championship earned her 2022 Futures qualifying times. Last summer, Carline made it back to finals in the 100 and 200 free at the Futures Championship meet in Richmond. She was 28th in the 100 free and 30th in the 200 free. She picked up personal best times in the 50, 100, and 200 free, and the 50 fly.

She holds 15 of her club team’s records and she is a Top 10 swimmer in New England in the 200 free.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.06

100 free – 51.31

200 free – 1:51.31

Bryant University won its fifth-consecutive Northeast Conference Championship last season. Carline will be a top-ranked swimmer for the Bulldogs. During the 2021-22 season, her best times would have made her the team’s second-fastest competitor in the 200 free and its third-fastest in the 50 and 100 free. Because of her top rank, she would also have been eligible to be a member of the team’s relays at conference.

Carline’s top times would have made her a point-scorer for Bryant University at the 2022 Northeast Conference Championships. Her 100 and 200 free would have earned her spots in the A-final, while her 50 free would have placed her in the B-final.

Other members of the Bulldogs’ class of 2026 include Anna Jackson, Makayla Pearce, Sarah Falder, and Hannah King.

