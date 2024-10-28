Nebraska Rolls, Winning 15 of 16 Events as they Top Iowa State 202-94

NEBRASKA vs IOWA STATE (WOMEN’S DUAL)

Friday, October 25, 2024

Devaney Natatorium, Lincoln, NE

SCY (25 Yards)

Results

TEAM STANDINGS

Nebraska – 202 Iowa State – 94

Nebraska hosted Iowa State for a dual meet on Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, ending the meet with a decisive 202-94 victory.

Nebraska junior Gena Jorgenson was exceptional for the Huskers, winning 3 individual events. She first took the 1650 free in a time of 16:48.14. While that time is well off Jorgenson’s career best of 15:55.71, it was a solid October mile nonetheless. Jorgenson was an All-American in the event last season, having taken 8th at NCAAs with that 15:55.71, which also stands as the Nebraska program record.

Jorgenson would also go on to win the 500 free in 4:59.39 and the 200 back in 2:02.65.

Nebraska’s Maia Hall swept the breaststroke events, taking the 100 breast in 1:03.68. She was out in 30.25 and home in 33.43, both of which marked the fastest splits in the field on their respective 50s. Hall then won the 200 breast in 2:18.57, touching 1st by a little over 3 seconds. Notably, Nebraska’s JoJo Randby came in 2nd in both breaststroke races, swimming a 1:04.02 in the 100 and 2:21.63 in the 200.

Maisie Gilford handled the sprint events for Nebraska, winning the 50 and 100 free. Gilford took the 50 free in 23.61, then won the 100 free in 51.68. She also helped the 200 medley relay to victory with a 23.31 anchor split, and anchored the 400 free relay to victory in 51.38.

Beatrix Tanko was another double event winner for Nebraska, winning the 200 free and 100 fly. In the 200 free, Tanko touched out teammate Giulia Marchi by 0.09 seconds, 1:52.20 to 1:52.29. Marchi held a very slim lead over Tank through the 150, but Tanko inched into the lead at the end. Tanko then won the 100 fly in 57.11.

Abigail Baxter was dominant on the boards, winning both diving events for the Huskers. In 1-meter, Baxter finished with a score of 308.25, winning by 14 points. She then won 3-meter by less than a point, finishing with a score of 308.48.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS