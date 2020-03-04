NCAA Reveals Official Psych Sheets, Cutlines For 2020 Women’s NCAA Champs

2020 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The NCAA has released its official psych sheets (along with the invite line) for the 2020 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. The meet itself will take place in two weeks, from March 18-21 in Georgia.

You can see all the relevant documents here:

The cutline is exactly where we projected it to be yesterday, with all of line 37 making the cut and a handful of line 38 swimmers getting in. The top alternate is Florida International’s Jasmine Nocentini in the 50 free, with fellow 50 freestyler Camryn Curry the second alternate. If Texas A&M’s Anna Belousova is indeed out of the meet (as she said on social media), Nocentini would be added to the invite list.

Previous coverage:

Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

Projecting the cutline

Scoring the psych sheets

Full event coverage

Top seeds by event: