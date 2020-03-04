Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NCAA Reveals Official Psych Sheets, Cutlines For 2020 Women’s NCAA Champs

2020 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The NCAA has released its official psych sheets (along with the invite line) for the 2020 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. The meet itself will take place in two weeks, from March 18-21 in Georgia.

You can see all the relevant documents here:

The cutline is exactly where we projected it to be yesterday, with all of line 37 making the cut and a handful of line 38 swimmers getting in. The top alternate is Florida International’s Jasmine Nocentini in the 50 free, with fellow 50 freestyler Camryn Curry the second alternate. If Texas A&M’s Anna Belousova is indeed out of the meet (as she said on social media), Nocentini would be added to the invite list.

Previous coverage:

Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

Projecting the cutline

Scoring the psych sheets

Full event coverage

Top seeds by event:

  • 500 free – Emma Nordin, Arizona State junior – 4:33.74
  • 200 IM – Kate Douglass, Virginia freshman – 1:51.36
  • 50 free – Abbey Weitzeil, Cal senior – 20.90
  • 400 IM – Brooke Forde, Stanford junior – 4:01.53
  • 100 fly – Maggie MacNeil, Michigan sophomore – 49.26
  • 200 free – Abbey Weitzeil, Cal senior – 1:42.25
  • 100 breast – Sophie Hansson, NC State sophomore – 57.74
  • 100 back – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin senior – 49.70
  • 1650 free – Molly Kowal, Ohio State senior – 15:43.17
  • 200 back – Rhyan White, Alabama sophomore – 1:48.06
  • 100 free – Erika Brown, Tennessee senior – 45.83
  • 200 breast – Sophie Hansson, NC State sophomore – 2:05.59
  • 200 fly – Louise Hansson, USC senior – 1:51.26
  • 800 free relay – Tennessee – 6:53.27
  • 200 free relay – Auburn – 1:25.41
  • 400 medley relay – NC State – 3:27.22
  • 200 medley relay – Virginia – 1:33.91
  • 400 free relay – Auburn – 3:09.18

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Wahooswimfan

So am I correct to understand that anyone invited can also swim other events in which they have achieved the “B” time, even if that time/event was not the basis for the invitation?

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
11 minutes ago
JCO

Yes that is correct

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
Random123

yes

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!