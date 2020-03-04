NCAA Reveals Official Psych Sheets, Cutlines For 2020 Women’s NCAA Champs

2020 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 18 – Saturday, March 21, 2020
- Ramsey Center, University of Georgia, Athens, GA
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
- Defending champs: Stanford (3x) – results
- Championship Central
- Live stream:
- Prelims (free): Thursday / Friday / Saturday
- Finals (ESPN3)
- Psych Sheets
- Live results
The NCAA has released its official psych sheets (along with the invite line) for the 2020 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. The meet itself will take place in two weeks, from March 18-21 in Georgia.
You can see all the relevant documents here:
- Official Psych Sheets (with cutlines)
- Invited Swimmers by Team (Doesn’t include relay-only swimmers)
- Eligible Relays
- Alternates List
The cutline is exactly where we projected it to be yesterday, with all of line 37 making the cut and a handful of line 38 swimmers getting in. The top alternate is Florida International’s Jasmine Nocentini in the 50 free, with fellow 50 freestyler Camryn Curry the second alternate. If Texas A&M’s Anna Belousova is indeed out of the meet (as she said on social media), Nocentini would be added to the invite list.
Previous coverage:
Top seeds by event:
- 500 free – Emma Nordin, Arizona State junior – 4:33.74
- 200 IM – Kate Douglass, Virginia freshman – 1:51.36
- 50 free – Abbey Weitzeil, Cal senior – 20.90
- 400 IM – Brooke Forde, Stanford junior – 4:01.53
- 100 fly – Maggie MacNeil, Michigan sophomore – 49.26
- 200 free – Abbey Weitzeil, Cal senior – 1:42.25
- 100 breast – Sophie Hansson, NC State sophomore – 57.74
- 100 back – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin senior – 49.70
- 1650 free – Molly Kowal, Ohio State senior – 15:43.17
- 200 back – Rhyan White, Alabama sophomore – 1:48.06
- 100 free – Erika Brown, Tennessee senior – 45.83
- 200 breast – Sophie Hansson, NC State sophomore – 2:05.59
- 200 fly – Louise Hansson, USC senior – 1:51.26
- 800 free relay – Tennessee – 6:53.27
- 200 free relay – Auburn – 1:25.41
- 400 medley relay – NC State – 3:27.22
- 200 medley relay – Virginia – 1:33.91
- 400 free relay – Auburn – 3:09.18
So am I correct to understand that anyone invited can also swim other events in which they have achieved the “B” time, even if that time/event was not the basis for the invitation?
Yes that is correct
yes