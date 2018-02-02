NC State’s Revis Drops 500 Free PB on Day 1 of Nike Invite

2018 JANIS HAPE DOWD CAROLINA COLLEGE NIKE INVITATIONAL

Live Results

Hosted by UNC

Friday, February 2nd – Sunday, February 4th

25 Yards

Invitational Format

Day 1 of the 2018 Janis Hape Dowd Carolina College Nike Invite is now in the books. Swimmers competed individually in the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free tonight, while some teams also competed in the 200 free relay and 400 medley relay.

NC State’s Mason Revis notched a new personal best to win the 500 free, turning in a 4:26.30 to win it ahead of UNC’s Nick Palmer (4:27.64). Before today, Revis’ best time was a 4:27.98 from the 2016 version of this invite. A tight battle in the 200 IM saw Duke’s Sean Tate (1:48.79) out-touch JHU’s Tyler Hill (1:48.86) for the win. According to the USA Swimming database, that was a big swim for Tate, whose former best is listed as a 1:52.73 from 2015. UNC’s Andrew Heise swam to victory in the 50 free, touching in 20.74 to edge out JHU’s Michael Wohl (20.80) by a fingernail. Heise’s swim tonight and his 20.90 from prelims marked his first swims sub-21.

The Tarheels swsept tonight’s individual events on the women’s side. First up, Erica Wirth set the pace in the 500 free, winning by over 2 seconds in 4:54.86. Teammate Maddie Baker was dominant in the 200 IM. Baker touched nearly 3 full seconds ahead to win it in 2:00.87. That was a big career best for Baker, who came into the meet with a 2:03.96 from the 2017 Tennessee Invite. In the 50 free, Kate Boyer charged to a 23.04 victory ahead of JHU’s Kiki Petersen (23.70).