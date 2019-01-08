Natalie Hinds to Race for First Time in LCM Since 2016 Olympic Trials

University of Florida alumna Natalie Hinds has shown up on the psych sheets for the 2019 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville. Hinds, a two-time SEC Champion while at Florida, is entered in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 50 fly, 100 fly.

For Hinds, this is the first long course meet since the 2016 Olympic Trials, where she represented COM Aquatics, her local club in Midland, Texas. Two-and-a-half years ago in Omaha, Hinds went 26.08 in the 50 free, 56.31 in the 100 free, and 1:01.08 in the 100 fly. She didn’t race again for over two years, only just recently popping back up for a yards meet a month ago.

This isn’t the first racing she’s done since Omaha, just the first in LCM. In December of 2018, Hinds resurfaced at the 2018 Georgia SC Senior Champs, this time representing Athens Bulldogs Swim Club. Below is a look at her times from that meet last month, and how they compare to her lifetime bests from her college prime (mostly dating back to 2014 and 2015).

EVENT PERSONAL BEST 2018 GA SENIOR STATE RESULTS 50 FR 21.66 (2014 NCAA Champs) 21.91 100 FR 47.19 (2015 NCAA Champs) 47.79 (prelims) 100 Fly 51.30 (2015 NCAA Champs) 51. 70 (prelims) 100 Back* 53.36 (previous PB) 52.78

Hinds was a stellar sprinter for the Gators, exhausting her NCAA eligibility in 2016 and then being done with the sport, or so it seemed, following Trials in 2016. She has been coaching with the Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club in Georgia, and has been training with a Georgia pro group that includes her friend and another top sprinter in recent memory, Olivia Smoliga.

Hinds’ best times in LCM in the events she’s racing in this week are as follows:

50 free – 25.42

100 free – 55.47

200 free – 2:07.19

50 fly – 26.85

100 fly – 59.85

All of these times come from 2015 or earlier.