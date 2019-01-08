Murphy McQuet Sprints Help Lead Princeton Over Navy 152-148

Princeton vs Navy (Men’s Meet)

Saturday, January 5th

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

Princeton – 152 Navy – 148

Princeton won over Navy in a down-to-the-wire finish on Saturday, January 5th, winning out by only 4 points. Senior Murphy McQuet showed up and showed out at his final home meet of his career, winning the 100 and 200 free, and leading the 400 free relay to a meet-deciding victory. Mcquet started his meet out with a a decisive victory in the 200 free, swimming a 1:37.70, matching his 2nd fastest performance of the season. In addition, that time was just .68 seconds off his season best of 1:37.02. He then went on to win the 100 free by over a second, posting a 44.70. That time was also very close to his season best, coming in just .33 seconds off. McQuet then capped the meet off by anchoring Princeton’s 400 free relay to victory, throwing down a 43.79 for the fastest split in the field by a second. McQuet’s anchor pulled Princeton away from Navy, solidifying the win in the event, and Princeton’s win in the meet.

Navy’s Luke Jonhson took the 1000 and 500 free, both by fairly wide margins. In the 1000, Johnson swam a 9:22.80, negative-splitting the race 4:41.73/4:41.07. In the 500, Johnson swam a 4:34.36, winning by 2 seconds. Princeton’s Cole Buese swept the backstroke events. In the 100 back, Buese swam a 49.11, getting his hand on the wall before James Wilson (49.56) thanks to a speedy 23.61 split on the first 50. Buese swam a quick 200 back as well, posting a 1:47.33 to win by over a second.

Bradley Bughter dominated 1 meter diving, winning by 63.08 points with a score of 405.83. Buchter then was beaten in the 3 meter by Charlie Minns. Minns got a final score of 375.45 to Bughter’s 372.00.