Germany’s Marco Koch is Latest Addition to Euro Meet Lineup

2019 EURO MEET

January 25th-27th, 2019

d’Coque, Luxembourg

50m (long course meters) pool

Meet Website

Former World Record holder Marco Koch of Germany is the latest swimmer to commit to the 2019 Euro Meet, joining Hungarian Olympic counterparts Katinka Hosszu and David Verraszto at the Luxembourg-hosted event.

The 28-year old Koch broke the World Record in the 200 short course meters breaststroke in 2016, which he held until 3 weeks ago when Russia’s Kirill Prigoda broke it at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Hangzhou. Koch also holds 4 individual German National Records and a 5th national record in a relay.

Koch has become a fixture at this meet, racing at every edition back to 2013. Last year, he won the 200 breaststroke in 2:09.49, but was only 5th in the 100 breast final. He is the 6-time defending meet champion in the 200 breaststroke, but 2018 was the first time in that run where he didn’t medal in the 100 breaststroke (he also swam at the meet for a long time pre-2010).

The meet will include €29,500 ($33,650) in cash prizes for athletes, including €300 for each event winner.