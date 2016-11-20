Marco Koch breaks 200 SCM breast world record at German nationals

German Short Course National Championships

Long course world champion Marco Koch has broken the 200 short course meters breaststroke world record at the 2016 German national short course championships in Berlin today. He swam a 2:00,44, shaving 4 total hundredths off of the old mark of 2:00,48 set by Daniel Gyurta (Hungary) in Dubai in 2014.

Koch’s splits: 27,46 – 58,39 – 1:29,32 – 2:00,44

Gyurta`s splits: 27,75 – 58,75 – 1:29,64 – 2:00,48

Watch the race here:

Koch lost a lot of weight recently – about 29 pounds. Over 6 weeks, also during the FINA World Cup series when he started the diet, he only ate 1500 calories per day. After his 7th place in the 200m breaststroke in Rio- for the German media and public a disappointing result – he was criticized in the press with headlines like: “Failed this gold candidate because of his weight?” Marco Koch told SwimSwam at the 2016 World Cup in Dubai that his diet was not a reaction on this criticism: With a weight of 202 pounds he was always as fast as with less weight – he won 8 out of 9 events in the 200 SCM breaststroke finals at the World Cup meets and he has set the 8 fastest times this season.