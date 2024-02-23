Mona McSharry Clocks a Meet Record of 57.06 in Prelims on Day 4 at SEC Championships

2024 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, Indiana (2019)

SEC Record: 56.87 – Mona McSharry, Tennessee (2024)

SEC Championship Record: 57.25 – Mona McSharry , Tennessee (2023)

Pool Record: 57.71 – Breeja Larson, Texas A&M (2012)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 58.02

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:01.46

Tennessee senior Mona McSharry broke the SEC Championship meet record and set a new Auburn pool record on Friday morning in heats of the 100 breast. Swimming next to teammate Emelie Fast, McSharry clocked a 57.06 to win the heat by a body length. The Vols had a 1-2 finish, with Fast touching second in 58.44.

McSharry set the meet record last year with her gold-medal performance of 57.25. She went on to NCAAs and placed 2nd with 57.16, lowering both the Tennessee program and SEC records.

Earlier this season, at the Tennessee Invite, she clocked a massive 56.87 to demolish the school and SEC records.

This morning, McSharry was out in 27.09, only .06 ahead of Fast, but her 3rd 25 was the quickest in the field by nearly half a second (14.74) and she finished with a 29.97 on the back half.

Comparative splits:

2024 SECs prelims 2023 Tennessee Invite finals 2023 SECs finals 12.57 12.37 12.63 27.09 (14.52) 26.91 (14.54) 27.11 (14.48) 41.84 (14.75) 41.71 (14.80) 41.99 (14.88) 57.06 (15.22) 56.87 (15.16) 57.25 (15:26)

McSharry and Fast (58.44) are seeded 1-2 for tonight’s final, with Alabama’s Avery Wiseman (58.48), Georgia’s Zoie Hartman (58.56), Arkansas’s Alessia Ferraguti (58.99), Texas A&M’s Bobbi Kennett (59.13), Florida’s Molly Mayne (59.31), and Auburn’s Stasya Makarova (59.36) rounding out the A final.