Missouri State Set To Kick Off Season At Southern Illinois

|Missouri State at Southern Illinois
|Dates and Times
|Friday, Oct. 4 – 3:00 p.m. CT | Saturday, Oct. 5 – 10:00 a.m. CT
|Location
|Carbondale, Illinois | Southern Illinois University
|Site
|Dr. Edward J. Shea Natatorium
|Watch
|Facebook Live: SIU Student Recreation Center page
|Live Results
|Meet Mobile
|Missouri State
SPRINGFIELD – The Missouri State men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams kick off the 2024-25 season this weekend with a two-day meet at rival Southern Illinois. Friday’s competition starts at 3 p.m., while Saturday’s competition begins at 10 a.m.
The meet will take place at Dr. Edward J. Shea Natatorium, the site of last year’s Mid-American Conference Men’s Championships where the Missouri State men’s team last competed back in March. This meet will mark the return of men’s swimming & diving to the Missouri Valley Conference for the first time since the 2002-03 season.
Bear Splashes (Women)
- Missouri State women’s swimming & diving is fresh off its eighth consecutive MVC Championship in February. It was the team’s 20th conference title in the last 22 years.
- MSU women’s & diving returns 12 of its 17 MVC first-team and honorable selections from last season: junior Lana Janson, fifth-year Samantha Roemer, fifth-year Cabrini Johnson, junior Sophia Coleta, sophomore Lindsey Hervey, senior Payton Smith, sophomore Caitlyn Friebe, junior Ainsley Jenkins, senior Lauren Chaney, sophomore Olivia Sala, sophomore Hadleigh Henslee and sophomore Evie Kolb.
- The Bears also introduce four newcomers to the women’s squad: freshmen Addie Ludbrook, Reese Winer, Lillie Freulon and sophomore Sarah Culberson. Culberson is a transfer from 11-time Western Athletic Conference defending champion Northern Arizona and is the twin sister of sophomore Claire Culberson.
Bear Splashes (Men)
- Missouri State men’s swimming & diving makes its valiant return to the MVC after three years in the Sun Belt (2007-09) and 15 years in the MAC (2010-24). The Bears won the Sun Belt in 2008 and won three MAC titles in 2014, 2018 and 2020. Missouri State has finished runner-up in the last two MAC Championships to Miami (Ohio).
- The men’s team returns 2024 MAC first-team selections senior Brunno Suzuki-Tomiyama and junior Jack Grandy as well as second-team selections junior Luigi Maciel da Silva and senior Reese Hodgins.
- The Bears introduce five newcomers on the men’s side: freshmen Gonzolo Ruiz, Carter Crook, Keegan Kelly, Klein Brock and fifth-year Simeon Sabev. Sabev comes to Missouri State after four years at the University of Delaware (2020-24) where he won four gold, one silver and five bronze medals at the Coastal Athletic Association Championships.
Head Coach Dave Collins
- Missouri State swimming & diving head coach Dave Collins enters his 15th season and will look for his 13th women’s conference championship and fourth men’s league title. He has been named MVC Swimming Coach of the Year eight times, including each of the last five years. He was also a five-time MAC Swimming Coach of the Year.
Series History vs. Southern Illinois
- Missouri State men’s swimming & diving holds a 21-13 dual record against the Salukis. Last season in Springfield, the Bears defeated the Salukis, 209.5-140.5 to mark the team’s first victory of the season. The Salukis finished third in last year’s MAC Championships.
- Missouri State women’s swimming & diving is 13-14 in all-time duals against Southern Illinois. In the same meet last season in Springfield, the Salukis defeated the Bears, 214-139. SIU also finished third in last year’s MVC Championships.
List of Events
Friday, Oct. 4 (3:00 p.m. CT)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
200-yard Individual Medley
500-yard Freestyle
100-yard Breaststroke
200-yard Backstroke
100-yard Freestyle
200-yard Butterfly
400-yard Medley Relay
Women’s 1-Meter Diving
Men’s 3-Meter Diving
Saturday, Oct. 5 (10:00 a.m. CT)
200-yard Medley Relay
1,000-yard Freestyle
50-yard Freestyle
100-yard Backstroke
200-yard Breaststroke
100-yard Butterfly
200-yard Freestyle
400-yard Individual Medley
400-yard Freestyle Relay
Women’s 3-Meter Diving
Men’s 1-Meter Diving