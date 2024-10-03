Missouri State Set To Kick Off Season At Southern Illinois

Courtesy: Missouri State Athletics

SPRINGFIELD – The Missouri State men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams kick off the 2024-25 season this weekend with a two-day meet at rival Southern Illinois. Friday’s competition starts at 3 p.m., while Saturday’s competition begins at 10 a.m.

The meet will take place at Dr. Edward J. Shea Natatorium, the site of last year’s Mid-American Conference Men’s Championships where the Missouri State men’s team last competed back in March. This meet will mark the return of men’s swimming & diving to the Missouri Valley Conference for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

Missouri State men’s swimming & diving makes its valiant return to the MVC after three years in the Sun Belt (2007-09) and 15 years in the MAC (2010-24). The Bears won the Sun Belt in 2008 and won three MAC titles in 2014, 2018 and 2020. Missouri State has finished runner-up in the last two MAC Championships to Miami (Ohio).

The men’s team returns 2024 MAC first-team selections senior Brunno Suzuki-Tomiyama and junior Jack Grandy as well as second-team selections junior Luigi Maciel da Silva and senior Reese Hodgins .

and junior as well as second-team selections junior and senior . The Bears introduce five newcomers on the men’s side: freshmen Gonzolo Ruiz , Carter Crook , Keegan Kelly , Klein Brock and fifth-year Simeon Sabev . Sabev comes to Missouri State after four years at the University of Delaware (2020-24) where he won four gold, one silver and five bronze medals at the Coastal Athletic Association Championships.

Head Coach Dave Collins

Missouri State swimming & diving head coach Dave Collins enters his 15th season and will look for his 13th women’s conference championship and fourth men’s league title. He has been named MVC Swimming Coach of the Year eight times, including each of the last five years. He was also a five-time MAC Swimming Coach of the Year.

Series History vs. Southern Illinois

Missouri State men’s swimming & diving holds a 21-13 dual record against the Salukis. Last season in Springfield, the Bears defeated the Salukis, 209.5-140.5 to mark the team’s first victory of the season. The Salukis finished third in last year’s MAC Championships.

Missouri State women’s swimming & diving is 13-14 in all-time duals against Southern Illinois. In the same meet last season in Springfield, the Salukis defeated the Bears, 214-139. SIU also finished third in last year’s MVC Championships.

List of Events

Friday, Oct. 4 (3:00 p.m. CT)

200-yard Freestyle Relay

200-yard Individual Medley

500-yard Freestyle

100-yard Breaststroke

200-yard Backstroke

100-yard Freestyle

200-yard Butterfly

400-yard Medley Relay

Women’s 1-Meter Diving

Men’s 3-Meter Diving

Saturday, Oct. 5 (10:00 a.m. CT)

200-yard Medley Relay

1,000-yard Freestyle

50-yard Freestyle

100-yard Backstroke

200-yard Breaststroke

100-yard Butterfly

200-yard Freestyle

400-yard Individual Medley

400-yard Freestyle Relay

Women’s 3-Meter Diving

Men’s 1-Meter Diving