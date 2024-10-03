Drexel Swim & Dive Brings In Kile Aukerman As New Assistant Coach

Courtesy: Drexel Athletics

PHILADELPHIA – Drexel Head Swimming and Diving coach Nathan Lavery has announced the addition of Kile Aukerman to the coaching staff. Aukerman joins Drexel after serving as an assistant coach at Miami (Ohio).

“We are very excited to have Kile join our staff,” Lavery said. “During the interview process he showed a natural connection with the staff and the athletes, as well as a strong understanding of the technical aspects of swimming.”

Aukerman graduated from Wright State University with a bachelor of science degree in biological sciences. While attending Wright State, he was a varsity swimmer, a team captain from 2013-15 and was named the team’s MVP in 2014 and 2015. During his time competing, he set six program records and was also voted the Wright State Athlete of the Year in 2015. After graduation, he spent time with the South Florida Aquatic Club. He was a U.S. National Qualifier for the 100 and 200 breast in 2015. The following year, he qualified for both of those events as well as the 200 IM.

Aukerman brings plenty of experience to Drexel. He has served as the lead age group coach and the director of social media for the Triangle Aquatic Center (TAC). He was a volunteer assistant/interim director of operations at Ohio State University, a graduate assistant coach at Auburn before his stay at Miami University. In his collegiate coaching career, Aukerman has helped produce 43 NCAA qualifiers, 14 First-Team All-Americans, 13 Big Ten Champions and 17 SEC Championship finalists.

“With experience at some of the highest levels of club and college swimming, along with specific education in exercise science, I can’t wait to see the positive impact he will have on the Drexel Dragon swim and dive family,” Lavery said.