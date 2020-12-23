Minnesota Adds Drew Kaelin (2021) – 58.8/2:12 to 56.0/2:03 in Breast in a Year

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Greater Omaha Aquatics’ Drew Kaelin has verbally committed to Minnesota for fall 2021. Kaelin is a senior at Creighton Prep in Omaha, Neb.

“I chose Minnesota because of the amazing facilities, coaching staff, and academics.”

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 56.04

200 breast – 2:03.79

200 IM – 1:54.41

Kaelin is primarily a breaststroker, and in the 100 breast, he was an A-finalist at the 2020 Nebraska HS State Champs in February.

Kaelin brings intrigue because of his sharp improvement curve, one he’s been on since the pandemic began in the United States. His lifetime best in the 100 breast was 58.87 in late 2019 going into 2020, and he got down to 58.38 at the aforementioned HS State meet. He knocked out a lifetime best post-quarantine at a time trial in August, breaking 58 for the first time with a 57.73, before he went another best in October (57.23).

Finally, at the Lee’s Summit site of the virtual 2020 Winter Junior Championships, he broke past 57 with a 56.31 in prelims and a 56.04 in finals. Now, he’s almost three seconds better than where he was coming into 2020.

Kaelin’s 200 breast progression has also been very steep; he was 2:12.34 in November of 2019, before dropping to 2:07.13 in October. Then, he was 2:03.79 in the prelims of the 200 breast at Winter Juniors earlier this month.

Junior Max McHugh has led the Minnesota Gophers in breaststroke and overall NCAA scoring the last couple of seasons; he holds school records in the 100 breast (50.30) and 200 breast (1:49.41). At 54.5/2:03, freshman Antonio Octaviano is the #2 breaststroker on the roster this season.

Minnesota’s class of 2025 includes Kaelin, Josh Johnston, Thomas McCarthy, Chris Morris, Andrew Garner, Bar Soloveychik, Jackson Brown and Nathan Griffin. Kaelin is the third breaststroke specialist in the class, joining Garner (55.0/1:59.7) and Johnston (56.9/2:03.5).

