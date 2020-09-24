Minnesota Keeps Breaststroker Josh Johnston In-State with 2021 Commitment

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Minnesota has added in-state breaststroker Josh Johnston for fall 2021. Johnston is a senior at Westonka High School and he trains with Minnesota Flyers Club.

I’m absolutely THRILLED to announce my commitment to study and swim at the University of Minnesota! I want to say an enormous thank you to all my coaches (especially Scott and Ben!), my teammates, family, and friends for supporting me along the way! Finally, I want to thank Coach Kelly for offering me this incredible opportunity! Can’t wait to begin my career as a Gopher!! #SkiUMah

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 56.94

200 breast – 2:03.51

200 IM – 1:55.92

Johnston has only been swimming club year-round for a little over a year, and he’s quickly progressed since that change. For example, from 2019 to 2020, he went from 59.80 to 56.94 in the 100 breast.

At the 2020 Minnesota HS Class A State Championships, Johnston finished fifth in the 100 breast (57.64) and sixth in the 200 IM (1:57.05). He hit his lifetime best 1:55.92 in the 200 IM prelims. At the Minnesota Senior State Champs in March, his most recent meet, Johnston posted lifetime bests in the 100 breast (56.94) and 200 breast (2:03.51).

The Gophers are led in breaststroke by one of the best breaststrokers in the nation, Max McHugh. He’s the reigning Big Ten 100 breast champion, the 2019 Big Ten runner-up in both breaststrokes and the 2019 NCAA runner-up in the 200 breast. McHugh returns for two more seasons, so he’ll have a year of overlap with Johnston.

Johnston joins Chris Morris, Andrew Garner, Bar Soloveychik, Jackson Brown and Nathan Griffin in Minnesota’s class of 2025.

