Bracket Challenge: ISL Logos 2020 – Round 2

The play-ins are over in our 2020 International Swimming League Logo Bracket. Who made the second round?

Round 1 Recap

Tokyo Frog Kings (82%) over Energy Standard (18%)

Believe it or not, this was actually the best showing in Energy Standard logo history. That’s right: Energy Standard lost last year’s first round to the London Roar in a 90%-10% blowout. Then in a four-way consolation bracket, Energy Standard got just 6% of the vote to finish 8th of 8 teams last year. So getting 18% of the vote shows… improvement?

The monogram logo itself has some cool potential. But the color scheme is weird enough to hurt your eyes.

On the other hand, Energy Standard won the actual swimming portion of the 2019 ISL season. So we’re guessing they’re OK with a repeat first-round loss in the logo bracket.

The frog kings logo shows the value of having an actual mascot rather than just a monogram/symbol. The frog is cool, it’s recongizable-but-abstract, and it’s distinctly regal. We are definitely here for it.

A few reader comments about this matchup show that the widely-beloved Tokyo Frog Kings logo is rapidly ascending to comment-section-meme status:

“The Frog Kings looks like Gamabunta from Naruto. They have the bestest of logos – dattebayo.” – Gamabunta We don’t know what any of this means, but we love it.

“Frog is wonderful. Misses a Royal Crown though.” – Human Ambition

“The Energy Standard logo is below average. It is simply letters. The red is a little bit too bright and the blues little bit too dark. Red and blue are classic but not retro and this one does not stand out.

“On the other hand The Tokyo Frog Kings did a solid job with its debut. Is emblematic of it name. I personally would add a little yellow crown to the frog. The green is a bit of a change of pace from many teams in the black and the nice contrast although lots of teams do you have a black background. overall very solid logo and I would give the Frog Kings the victory over the Energy Standard.” – Lucas Caswell

“On the other hand The Tokyo Frog Kings did a solid job with its debut. Is emblematic of it name. I personally would add a little yellow crown to the frog. The green is a bit of a change of pace from many teams in the black and the nice contrast although lots of teams do you have a black background. overall very solid logo and I would give the Frog Kings the victory over the Energy Standard.” – Lucas Caswell “Might as well give the bracket to the frog kings now!” – CACrushers

“I’m going to buy all the frog merch they’ll sell me.” – Togger

Aqua Centurions (62%) over Toronto Titans (38%)

So this matchup is… underwhelming. In fact, though both polls ran for the exact same amount of time, a small portion of voters in the other matchup just chose neither in this one, abstaining from the vote.

The Aqua Centurions had their issues last year. (Someone described it as “a default title page of Microsoft PowerPoint,” which seemed very accurate). But they didn’t make any changes this year. The helmet logo could actually look pretty cool on a swim cap… except that last year it was printed at basically the size of a postage stamp. Make the logo bigger (think the Michigan State Spartans football helmets) and this logo could improve immediately.

The Titans logo, meanwhile, has been pretty widely panned. What’s most disappointing about it is how little it seems to resemble anything Titan. Or anything swimming. The logo is two human figures, neither of which appears to be swimming. (The blue one might be diving off the blocks, though it seems to be doing some sort of weird technique where one arm does the Dressel-arm-circle and the other arm does a traditional forward throw. The red one appears to be starting a diving approach on a springboard, which is odd in a league that doesn’t feature diving at all.)

A few reader comments about this matchup:

“Titans have to much going on and no cool colors or logos. Aqua Centurions have a cool logo and the white background stands out against the other teams” – Lucas Caswell

“The Titans one is so bad, that it’s good. I think I might want a T-shirt.” – SCCoach

“I actually don’t understand how Toronto’s logo ended up that horrible.” – MDE

The Bracket

Round 2 Matchups

NY Breakers vs Tokyo Frog Kings

Which ISL team has the better logo? (Round 2) New York Breakers

Tokyo Frog Kings View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DC Trident vs LA Current

Which ISL team has the better logo? (Round 2) DC Trident

LA Current View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

London Roar vs Aqua Centurions

Which ISL team has the better logo? (Round 2) London Roar

Aqua Centurions View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Cali Condors vs Iron

Which ISL team has the better logo? (Round 2) Cali Condors

Iron View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

9th-Place Match: Toronto Titans vs Energy Standard

Which ISL team has the better logo? (9th Place Consolation) Toronto Titans

Energy Standard View Results