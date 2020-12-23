Daily Swim Coach Workout #315

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

fins/snorkel

4×50 @ :50 FR kwb

8×25 @ :30 FR slk on surface

4×50 @ :50 FR hesitation

8×25 @ :30 FR slk on surface

3:00 break

Paddles:

4×25 @ :25 FR smooth, DPS

3×50 @ 1:00 FR desc, keep low stroke count

4×25 @ :30 FR, 2 breaths, DPS

3×50 @ :55 FR, desc, keep low stroke count

4×25 @ :35 FR, 1 breath, DPS

3×50 @ :50 FR, desc, keep low stroke count

4×25 @ :40 FR, no breath, DPS

3×50 @ :45 FR, desc, keep low stroke count

3:00 break

2x

4×25 @ :30 FR kwb

2×75 @ 1:10 FR

4×25 @ :30 FR kwb

2×75 @ 1:05 FR

4×25 @ :30 FR kwb

2×75 @ 1:00 FR

:30 rest

1×100 @ 2:30 kwb for time

6x

3×25 @ :35 FR, 321 breaths

1×75 @ 1:15 FR hold faster time than fastest from previous set.