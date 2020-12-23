Daily Swim Coach Workout #315

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
fins/snorkel
4×50 @ :50 FR kwb
8×25 @ :30 FR slk on surface
4×50 @ :50 FR hesitation
8×25 @ :30 FR slk on surface
3:00 break
Paddles:
4×25 @ :25 FR smooth, DPS
3×50 @ 1:00 FR desc, keep low stroke count
4×25 @ :30 FR, 2 breaths, DPS
3×50 @ :55 FR, desc, keep low stroke count
4×25 @ :35 FR, 1 breath, DPS
3×50 @ :50 FR, desc, keep low stroke count
4×25 @ :40 FR, no breath, DPS
3×50 @ :45 FR, desc, keep low stroke count
3:00 break
2x
4×25 @ :30 FR kwb
2×75 @ 1:10 FR
4×25 @ :30 FR kwb
2×75 @ 1:05 FR
4×25 @ :30 FR kwb
2×75 @ 1:00 FR
:30 rest
1×100 @ 2:30 kwb for time
6x
3×25 @ :35 FR, 321 breaths
1×75 @ 1:15 FR hold faster time than fastest from previous set.
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
kwb = kick with board
slk = streamline kick
DPS = distance per stroke
desc = descend
Stephen Clendenin
Dulles South Riding Head Coach, Nations Capital Swim Club
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.