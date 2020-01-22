Michigan Women Become 4th Team At #1 in CSCAA Dual Meet Poll (Jan. 22)

Editor’s note: the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)’s rankings track dual meet strength, specifically. That is, a higher-ranked team is expected to win in a head-to-head dual meet with a lower-ranked team, according to the voters. These rankings aren’t an NCAA finish prediction – for a ranking closer to that model, check out SwimSwam’s Power Rankings.

The Michigan women have taken over the #1 spot in the CSCAA dual meet poll, while Texas remains the men’s leaders. Michigan becomes the fourth women’s team in five polls to earn a #1 rank.

Stanford led the preseason women’s poll. Florida topped the October and November polls, but Cal led December and now Michigan has taken top billing in the January poll. Compare that to the men’s side, where Cal led Preseason and October before giving way to Texas in the last three polls.

Biggest risers:

Ohio State women (+11)

Northwestern women (+9)

Texas A&M women (+8)

Michigan women (+4)

Virginia Tech men (+4)

NC State women (+3)

Georgia men (+3)

Louisville men (+3)

Notre Dame women (unranked to #12)

LSU women (unranked to #17)

Biggest fallers:

USC women (-15)

Louisville women (-8)

Missouri women (-8)

Indiana women (-6)

Virginia women (-3)

DIVISION I WOMEN

Rank Prev Team Points 1 5 Michigan 292 2 1 California 289 3 6 NC State 267 4 2 Tennessee 265 5 4 Stanford 252 6 3 Virginia 243 7 18 Ohio State 224 8 7 Florida 220 9 8 Georgia 207 10 10 Texas 190 11 19 Texas A&M 175 12 NR Notre Dame 159 13 13 Kentucky 139 14 14 Auburn 136 15 16 North Carolina 131 16 25 Northwestern 118 17 NR Louisiana State 101 18 17 Alabama 95 19 11 Louisville 84 20 12 Missouri 79 21 15 Indiana 56 22 NR Princeton 52 23 24 Minnesota 46 24 9 Southern California 44 25 NR Florida State 22

Also receiving votes: Iowa (6), Wisconsin (3), Houston (2), Arkansas (2), Duke (1)

Women’s Poll Committee

Dan Colella, Duke; Niko Fantakis, Brown; Chris Hansen, CSU Bakersfield; Naya Higashijima, Southern Methodist; Nathan Lavery, Texas Christian; Matthew Leach, Washington State; Sergio Lopez, Virginia Tech; Christine Mabile, Boise State; Jonathan Maccoll, Rutgers; Jesse Moore, Minnesota; Jeff Poppell, Florida; Jos Smith, Utah; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; John Lohn, Swimming World.

Division I Men

Rank Prev Team Points 1 1 Texas 300 2 2 California 288 3 3 Michigan 276 4 5 Indiana 257 5 4 Texas A&M 245 6 7 Missouri 231 7 6 NC State 230 8 11 Georgia 222 9 9 Florida 194 10 13 Louisville 188 10 8 Arizona 188 12 10 Tennessee 166 13 12 Arizona State 152 14 16 Ohio State 137 15 14 Florida State 129 16 17 Notre Dame 99 17 15 Virginia 90 18 18 Iowa 87 19 19 Stanford 84 20 24 Virginia Tech 81 21 NR Northwestern 70 22 NR Louisiana State 52 23 NR Denver 29 24 NR Georgia Tech 23 25 NR Kentucky 19

Also receiving votes: Auburn (18), Utah (16), Southern California (11), Alabama (9), Harvard (4), North Carolina (3), Duke (2)

Men’s Poll Committee

Steve Barnes, Penn State; Molly Belk, Purdue; Chase Bloch, Southern California; Jason Calanog, Texas A&M; Chad Cradock UMBC; Daniel Dozier, West Virginia; John Hargis, Pittsburgh; Jamie Holder, Dartmouth; Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky; Craig Nisgor, Seattle; Bill Roberts Navy; Rachel Stratton Mills, Arizona State; Neal Studd, Florida State; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; John Lohn, Swimming World.