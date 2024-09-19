Michigan Opens 2026 Recruiting with Verbal Commitment from World Champs Qualifier Gilaine Ma

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of Michigan has received their first commitment for their women’s class of 2026. Hong Kong’s Gilaine Ma has verbally committed to the Wolverines. Ma, a member of Hong Kong’s 2024 World Championships team, competes for the Diocesan Girls’ School in Hong Kong.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career in the university of Michigan. I would like to thank my family, DGS, all the coaches, friends and teammates for supporting me on this journey. And also million thanks to Coach Bryon and coach Matt for giving me this opportunity . Can’t wait to be Michigan wolverine! Go Blue!💙〽️ – Gilaine Ma

Ma competed at the 2024 World Championships in Doha, where she was a member of Hong Kong’s women’s 4×200 free relay, and competed individually in the 400 free, where she placed 29th.

Personal Best Times, Long Course Meters (LCM)

50 free – 25.81

100 free – 55.96

200 free – 2:01.46

400 free – 4:17.22

800 free – 9:06.87

100 fly – 1:04.43

Ma is a talented freestyler who excels from the 50 all the way through the 400. For context on where her times stack up against domestic recruits, among American 16-year-olds this past season Ma would have ranked 8th in the 50 free, 7th in the 100 free, 8th in the 200 free, and 7th in the 400 free. That’s not a perfect comparison, as American swimmers who were 16 this past season can represent multiple high school classes, however, it does give a general idea of where Ma’s LCM times stack up.

Ma is the first recruit of Michigan’s women’s class of 2026, so we don’t yet know what the rest of the class will look like, however, she’ll be able to immediately make an impact for the Wolverines in the sprint and middle-distance free events.

While it was under a previous coaching staff, Michigan has done well with Hong Kong swimmers before. Siobhan Haughey, who was a Wolverine from 2015-2019, is Hong Kong’s most decorated Olympian in any sport. In fact, Haughey’s 2 silver and 2 bronze medals account for 4 of the 13 total Olympic medals Hong Kong has won in it’s history across all sports. Still a program record holder for the Wolverines, Haughey was a 15-time Big Ten Champion, 14-time All-American, and 11-time All-America Honorable Mention during her collegiate career at Michigan. Haughey is currently one of the best women’s freestylers in the world and holds 25 Hong Kong National Records.

Also in Haughey’s class at Michigan was Jamie Yeung, who represented Hong Kong at the Tokyo 2020 (2021) Olympics before retiring. In her senior season, Yeung finished 10th in the 100 breast at the NCAA Championships, swimming her career best of 59.04 in the event.

Michigan won 3-straight women’s Big Ten title while Haughey and Yeung were on the team, winning in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

Last season was Michigan’s first under head coach Matt Bowe and his staff. The Wolverines came in 3rd at the 2024 Women’s Big Ten Championships, matching their finish from the 2023. Though they matched their finish at Big Tens, Michigan made a huge step forward at NCAAs last season, finishing 12th with 147.5 points, which was 11 places higher and 115.5 more points than 2023.

