Georgia Tech Kicks Off Season With Pair of Events This Weekend

Courtesy: Georgia Tech Athletics

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swim and dive will open the 2024-25 season Friday, as the Yellow Jackets participate in their annual White vs. Gold Intrasquad at McAuley Aquatic Center. On Saturday, Tech will participate in the Swim Across America event at Lake Lanier.

Warms up for Friday’s meet will begin at 2 p.m., with the meet starting at 2:45 p.m.

The gold squad will be coached by Arilson Soares da Silva and Iago Moussalem, with captains Leandro Odorici, Stephen Jones, Allison Brown and Katie McKyton, while the white team will be coached by Angie Nicolletta and Temarie Tomley and captained by Chris Richardson, Nils Bognar, Sophie Murphy and Caroline Porterfield. Team white has one the last two intrasquad meets.

Order of events:

Diving event

200-yard medley relay

1000 free (both genders)

200-yard individual medley

200-yard freestyle

100-yard backstroke

100-yard breaststroke

200-yard butterfly

50-yard freestyle

100-yard freestyle

200-yard backstroke

200-yard breaststroke

500-yard freestyle (both genders)

100-yard butterfly

400-IM (both genders)

200-yard freestyle relay

On Saturday, Georgia Tech swimming and diving will participate in the Swimming Across America event at Lake Lanier, on Sept. 21. The open water swim will begin at 7 a.m. The 12th annual Atlanta Open Water Swim was established in 2013 and donates funds to the Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.