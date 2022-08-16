Meilutyte Hits 29.44 50 Breast Lithuanian Record, #4 Swim In History

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the sixth day of racing at the 2022 European Championships, Ruta Meilutyte delivered a Lithuanian record-breaking swim of 29.44 to win the semi-finals round of racing. Meilutyte downed her own national record in the event, which previously stood at a 29.48 from the 2013 World Championships.

In addition to recording a new personal best in the semi-finals, Meilutyte replaced her own 29.48 as the 4th-fastest swim in history. When she hit that time in 2013 it was a new world record in the event, broken by Lilly King in 2017 (29.40) and then Benedetta Pilato in 2021 (29.30).

All-time Women’s 50 Breaststroke Rankings

Meilutyte will enter the final in first place tomorrow but will be up against world record-holder Benedetta Pilato who placed second in semis with a 29.85. Meilutyte and Pilato were both on the 100 breaststroke podium earlier this week when Pilato took gold in a 1:05.97 while Meilutyte snagged bronze (1:06.50) with Lisa Angiolini taking silver (1:06.34).

Meilutyte, who won 100 breaststroke Olympic gold in 2012, recently made a comeback to the sport after retiring following her 2019 doping suspension. She raced at the 2022 World Championships as her first major international meet in years, landing on the podium in the 50 breaststroke and 100 breaststroke, taking gold and bronze, respectively.