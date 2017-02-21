Matt Brown Leaving Surrey Park to Return Home to Brisbane

After spending the last two years in Melbourne leading the Surrey Park Swimming Club Matt Brown will be returning to Brisbane at the end of April to take the position of Head Coach at Rackley Swimming Parkinson.

Before taking the position at the Surrey Swimming Club he had spent the previous 12 years coaching in Brisbane with the Nudgee Brothers Swim Club. While at Nudgee Brown’s star pupil was Emily Seebohm, who he coached for all 12 of those years.

Brown is excited for the challenge of building a team from scratch in a brand new facility, “It is a 10 million complex,” explained Brown. “It has an indoor teaching complex a 20 meter pool that we can use in the mornings as power orientated a huge gym facility upstairs that opens up to an outdoor 8-lane 50 competition pool.”

Over the past few years Brown has been training a large group of Chinese swimmers. If he was going to make a move he needed to find someone who is willing to support his work with the Chinese, “My new boss is really keen for me keeping relationship with the Chinese. I am now working with the National Junior Team. I just finished a five or six week camp with their best junior aged kids. After national games this year I will get together with the senior guys as well.”

Brown had a very big influence on Fu Yuanhui (bronze medalist in the women’s 100 back at the 2016 Olympics) and Xu Jiayu (silver medalist in the men’s 100 backstroke at the 2016 Olympics).

When taking the job in Victoria two years ago Brown and his family decided that he would live in Melbourne while they stayed in Brisbane. That decision has taken a toll on Brown, but he is now excited to spend time with both his wife and daughter

“I am going home!” said Brown with tremendous enthusiasm.