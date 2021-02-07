Manaudou Edges Grousset, Milak Posts 52.2 100 FL in Final Session of FFN – Nice

2021 FFN GOLDEN TOUR CAMILLE MUFFAT – NICE

Friday, February 5 – Sunday, February 7

Nice, France

LCM (50m)

Meet Information

Results

After losing the 100 and getting edged in the 50 this morning, French Olympic champion Florent Manaudou had the better race in the 50 free final tonight. Manaudou, who leads the world rankings this season with a 21.73, went 22.34 to out-touch Maxime Grousset (22.36).

Tying for third were France’s Clement Mignon (22.79) and the Netherlands’ Thom de Boer (22.79)– de Boer is ranked second in the world behind Manaudou with a 21.74 from December.

In the 100 fly, Kristof Milak dropped over a second from prelims, winning it easily in a 52.21. His 51.07 from December still stands as the world #1 time.

Charlotte Bonnet, the French record-holder, and Pernille Blume, the Danish record-holder, clashed in the women’s 100 free. Bonnet, who popped a 1:56.9 in the 200 free last night, was able to hold off Blume, 54.32 to 54.44. Bonnet was off of her season best (53.82) from December, which is the #10 time in the world this season. Blume, meanwhile, jumps to #23 in the country with a new season best.

Russian Anna Egorova dropped under 4:10 in the 400 free, winning it at 4:09.13. Liechtenstein’s Julia Hassler followed-up in second, posting a 4:11.61.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS