Mallory Comerford Scratches Both Finals Swims on Night 3 of Bloomington PSS

2019 BLOOMINGTON PRO SWIM SERIES

Mallory Comerford has scratched both of her finals swims on night 3 of the Bloomington Pro Swim Series. Comerford was seeded second in the 200 free (1:58.72) behind Katie Ledecky and held the top seed in the 50 fly (26.90). Yesterday, she finished second in the 100 free behind Simone Manuel with a time of 54.11.

Also opting out of finals tonight are Will Licon, who was top seed in the 400 IM (4:24.00), and Zach Harting, who scratched the 100 free and 50 fly. Licon finished 5th in the 100 breast (1:01.03) on Friday while Harting placed 12th in the 200 fly and 18th in the 100 free.

While Harting is out of the 50 fly, Coleman Stewart has chosen to focus on the event, where he’s seeded 11th, by scratching his 5th seed in the 100 free. Selecting the sprint strokes as well is Nic Fink, who is 3rd seed in the 50 breast. Fink finished in 15th in the 100 free and has scratched out of the B-final.

Going for the 200 back over the 400 IM is Michael Daly, who is the 5th spot in the backstroke. Aimed towards the B-final of the 200 free is Kylee Alons, who scratched the her 11th seed in the 200 back.

