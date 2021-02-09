Maine Class A State Champion Brim Peabody Joins Bowdoin’s Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brim Peabody has committed to swim for Bowdoin College in the fall of 2021. He hails from Scarborough, Maine, around an hour away from Brunswick, where Bowdoin is situated near the Androscoggin River.

I am humbled to announce my commitment to swim and learn at Bowdoin College! I am super grateful for all the work that Coach Burnham and his staff put in to guide me through this process. I would like to thank my parents, friends, coaches, and teachers who have helped to motivate me along the way! Can’t wait to be a Polar Bear!

Peabody swims for Cheverus High School and represents Coastal Maine Aquatics during the club season.

His last big club meet for CMA was the Speedo Sectionals in Ithaca back in the spring of 2019, where he swam the 200-1000 free, 200 breast, and 400 IM. He finished just off his bests in all of those races.

While his distance free bests come from 2018, his breaststroke has really come along, evidenced by the personal bests in both breaststroke distances in December of 2019. At that local club meet, Peabody’s 200 breast was his standout event, where he sliced two seconds off his then-lifetime best in prelims to go a 2:09, then smashing that by another two seconds in finals on the same day. He also dropped three tenths in his 100 breast in prelims.

Peabody’s 2020 high school season concluded with the Class A (smaller schools) state meet. He swam a loaded schedule including the 500 free, 100 breast, and all three relays for Cheverus High School. At this meet, which was conducted in a timed finals format, he won both of his individual events by large margins of four seconds in the 500 and three seconds in the 100 breast. Peabody also helped Cheverus to second-place finishes in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay, as well as a state title in the 400 free relay. All of these efforts contributed to Cheverus’s eighth straight team title.

Top Times SCY:

200 Free- 1:43.78

500 Free- 4:41.92

1000 Free- 9:51.38

100 Breast- 1:00.11

200 Breast- 2:07.83

200 IM- 1:59.37

400 IM- 4:09.06

Bowdoin College is a Division 3 school competing in the NESCAC conference, alongside fellow New England teams such as Williams, Tufts, Amherst, and Middlebury. At the 2020 edition, Bowdoin’s men’s program finished 7th out of 11 teams.

Peabody would have made the B-final in the 400 IM and 200 breast, and the C-final in the 200 IM and 500 free.

He will join John McGowan and Rhys Edwards in Bowdoin’s incoming class of 2025.

