Florida HS 1A 200 Free Champion Sarah Lankford Chooses Texas A&M (2022)

Sarah Lankford of Saint Petersburg Aquatics has verbally committed to Texas A&M for fall 2022. Lankford is a junior at Shorecrest Prep Academy in Florida.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Texas A&M University. I would like to thank my friends and teammates who have motivated me along the way, my coaches who have pushed me to be my best, and my family who have loved and supported me endlessly. I wouldn’t be here without any of them. I’m so excited for my future at A&M. #gigem #GoAggies

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 53.91

200 free – 1:49.21

500 free – 4:55.36

1000 free – 10:11.21

Lankford has been progressing recently, with her 200 free and 500 free lifetime bests coming in November 2020 and her 1000 free best coming just a couple of weeks ago.

At the 2020 Florida HS 1A State Championships, Lankford won the 200 free and placed third in the 500 free with lifetime bests. She made big improvements in comparison to the 2019 state meet, where she was sixth in the 200 (1:53.21) and seventh in the 500 (5:02.98). She also anchored both of Shorecrest’s free relays at the meet.

Mid-distance has been a coaching specialty for the A&M staff, led by Steve Bultman. Claire Rasmus, Katie Portz, Karling Hemstreet, Haley Yelle and Sarah Gibson are some recent big names who have had national (and international, for Rasmus) success in the 200 and/or 500 free with the Aggies. The latest Aggie freestyle star is freshman Chloe Stepanek, who went lifetime bests of 1:44.40 in the 200 and 4:43.87 in the 500 free during her first semester in College Station.

Lankford joins Hadley Beeson and Manita Sathianchokwisan in Texas A&M’s class of 2026 on the women’s side.

