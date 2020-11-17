Texas A&M Adds In-State Sprinter Hadley Beeson to Launch 2026 Recruiting

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hadley Beeson of the Elite Swim Program in Texas is staying close to home with a verbal commitment to Texas A&M’s class of 2026. She is currently a junior at Bishop Lynch High School in Dallas.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Texas A&M University!!! I am so thankful for my family, coaches, teammates and friends who have made this opportunity possible. I can’t wait to be an Aggie, GIG ‘EM!!🤍

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.85

100 free – 51.79

200 free – 1:51.66

100 fly – 56.86

Beeson has won the 200 free TAPPS (Texas private high school championships) title in 2019 and 2020, while she won the 500 free in 2019 as a freshman, too. In the 50 free, one of her best events, Beeson clocked a lifetime best of 23.85 in August at a post-lockdown meet. That was her first-ever sub-24 swim, and then at another meet earlier this month, she posted two near-bests of 23.87 and 23.90.

The A&M women are led by junior Emma Carlton (22.5/49.3/1:48.7) and freshman Chloe Stepanek (22.8/48.7/1:45.5) in the sprint free events, and Beeson will overlap with Stepanek for two seasons.

Beeson is the first verbal commitment for Texas A&M’s class of 2026 on the women’s side.

