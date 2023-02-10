Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Maggie MacNeil Wants To End Her NCAA Career On Her Terms

Comments: 1

After fracturing her elbow last year, Olympic champion Maggie MacNeil has a lot to prove, and she intends to end her NCAA career on her terms.

Judging by her 2022 Short Course World Championship performance — breaking world records in the 50 back and 100 fly, and tying for gold in the 50 fly — she’s on track. And, of course, she’s only one of two D1 college swimming stars who are still undefeated this season.

Maggie’s loving LSU and being back with her coach Rick DeMont. The team’s been welcoming, and she’s ready for her first big SEC Championships, but how fast will she swim at NCAA Championships? Let’s play the game!

Maggie MacNeil NCAA Predictions

Confession: I’m a huge MacNeil fan. I don’t know how anyone couldn’t be. She’s got that heart-of-a-champion aura athletes need to perform when it counts.

  • 50 free –  It’s a coin toss, but I think she’s 20.79, under the record, but touches 2nd.
  • 100 fly – She rips a 48.2, taking this event to a territory that seems untouchable.
  • 100 free – I’m going to get push-back on this, but I see a 45.4, clipping Simone’s iconic record.
  • 100 back – If she swims it, she’s 48.4, using massive underwaters to power her to new NCAA record.

But who cares what I think. It’s all about what you think. Drop your comments below.





Human Ambition
53 seconds ago

Rick Bishop is coaching her. Not Rick Demont

Last edited 37 seconds ago by Human Ambition
0
0
Reply

