Maggie MacNeil Rattles Own 50 Yard Back Record with 23.06 at Minnesota Invite

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE

Wednesday, December 1 – Saturday, December 4, 2021

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minn.

Prelims – 10 AM / Finals – 6 PM (CST)

SCY (25y)

It didn’t take long to get the pool warmed up in Minnesota tonight. Michigan senior Maggie MacNeil jumped out to a body length lead in the fastest heat 200 medley relay, and when results finally rolled in, the clock showed that she had led off in a scorching 23.06.

MacNeil owns the fastest time in history with her time of 23.02 from last season’s Big Ten Championships. MacNeil has also been 23.05, meaning that she’s been 23.0 on at least three occasion, while no one else in history has been under 23.3.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – TOP PERFORMERS ALL-TIME

*Coughlin’s 23.40 was her first 50 going out in her NCAA 100 back win in 2002, where she went 50.02.

At the 2021 NCAA Championships, MacNeil led off this relay in 23.17, but her efforts were almost wasted, as Michigan ultimately finished 16th in 1:37.37 (after having gone 1:36.34 earlier in the season). The Wolverines were substantially faster tonight, however, thanks to freshman Letitia Sim and Lindsay Flynn, who split 26.83 and 21.54 on the breast and free legs, respectively. Michigan’s time of 1:34.91 tonight would’ve placed 3rd at NCAAs last season.