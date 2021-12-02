German International Bjoern Kammann Commits to Tennessee for Mid-Season Add

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of Tennessee men will pick up a mid-season boost in January with the addition of versatile German swimmer Bjoern Kammann to their roster. Kammann comes from Hamburg, where he swims for the club AMTV-FTV Hamburg.

Kammann was a member of the German team that competed at the European Aquatics Championships earlier this year. There he swam the 100 free, placing 50th in prelims, the 100 back, placing 37th in prelims, and 100 fly, placing 33rd in prelims. He also swam the backstroke leg on the team’s 400 medley relay, which placed 8th.

He has represented his country at a number of international meets, including the 2019 European Short Course Championships and the 2019 World Junior Championships.

He also finished 3rd in the 100 fly at the 2021 German Olympic Trials.

Best Times:

LCM (50m) SCM (25m) SCY (Converted)* 50 free 24.07 23.13 20.96 100 free 49.78 49.04 43.40 200 free 1:52.21 1:52.26 1:38.25 50 back 26.8 23.99 — 100 back 55.29 52.16 46.99 200 back 2:11.74 2:06.43 1:53.90 50 fly 23.98 23.69 — 100 fly 52.71 52.39 46.22 200 fly 1:59.76 1:57.95 1:45.36

* – best converted time from LCM or SCM swims

Kammann will turn 21 on April 30, midway through his first semester at Tennessee, but Tennessee coaches say that in spite of his non-traditional age, he should still have four years of eligibility – this fall was his first semester out of high school.

If conversions hold, Hammann will be an immediate upgrade on the backstroke leg for Tennessee. At the mid-season Tennessee Invite two weeks ago, Tennessee’s leadoff leg on their “A” 400 medley relay was a 48.28 split from sophomore Harrison Lierz. The other legs where he excels featured a 46.32 butterfly split from Kayky Mota and a 42.67 freestyle leg from Jordan Crooks.

That “A” relay touched in 3:08.57, but was disqualified on an early departure from their breaststroke leg.

The Tennessee men finished 3rd at last year’s SEC Championship meet, though Texas A&M and Alabama were less than 10 points back. Florida won the title 550 points ahead, and Georgia was about 65 points behind that.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.