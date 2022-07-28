Luke Hobson is Convincing Eddie Reese to Put Him in the 100 Free Over the Mile

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Reported by Annika Johnson.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record – 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)

American Record – 1:42.96, Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Record – 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (2008)

LC Nationals Record – 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (2008)

World Junior Record – 1:43.31, David Popovici (2022)

Top 8 finishers:

Grant House of Sun Devil Swimming set the pace early in the race, maintaining the lead through the 100-meter mark after splitting 51.31 on the first half. But it became a four-man battle for first place on the final 25 meters between Luke Hobson, Kieran Smith, Jake Magahey, and House. Even Jake Mitchell was nearly in the running after he had a final 50 split of 26.66, the fastest final 50 split in the field and about .36 faster than Hobson’s. But it was Texas’ Hobson who got to the wall first with a lifetime best time of 1:46.14, crushing his previous best time from April by .7. Smith was about 1.5 seconds off his lifetime best time from the 2020 Olympics.