Louisville’s Denis Petrashov, Boston College’s Lauren Lee Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – In the second set of weekly honors for the 2024 Swimming & Diving season, Louisville swept the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s awards with Denis Petrashov earning Swimmer of the Week and Mack Molloy being named Diver of the Week. Boston College’s Lauren Lee was named Women’s Swimmer of the Week while Louisville’s Lindsay Gizzi was selected Women’s Diver of the Week.

ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Denis Petrashov, Louisville, Sr., Bishteck, Kyrgyzstan

Petrashov has been named the Week Two ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week for two straight years. Petrashov earned three first-place individual finishes in Louisville’s season-opening win against Xavier. He began the meet with a win in the 100 breast (54.33) and the 200 breast (1:58.75). He also was a part of the winning 200 medley relay team with a time of 1:29.01 (24.61 split).

ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Mack Molloy, Louisville, Fr., Fort Worth, Texas

Molloy helped lead the Cardinals to a 167-86 win over Xavier last weekend. Molloy earned first place in the 1-meter (338.93) before taking third in the 3-meter (345.23). Both were zone qualifying marks.

ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Lauren Lee, Boston College, Fr., Scarsdale, N.Y.

Lee swept all three of her events in Boston College’s dual meet against UMass. Lee earned first in the 200 yard freestyle (1:54.52), 50 yard freestyle (23.85), and was apart of the 200 yard free relay winning team with a time of 1:37.47.



ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Lindsay Gizzi, Louisville, Sr., South Bend, Indianapolis

The two-time 2023 ACC Women’s Diver of the Week is back and better than ever. Gizzi swept the competition on the boards with two first-place finishes over Xavier. Gizzi took first in the 1-meter with a score of 280.50 and first in the 3-meter with a score of 301.88. Both are zone qualifying marks.



ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 1 – Carles Coll Marti, Sr., Virginia Tech

Oct. 8 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville



ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 1 – Rocky Ramsland, Virginia Tech

Oct. 8 – Mack Molloy, Louisville



ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 1 – Simone Moll, Miami

Oct. 8 – Lauren Lee, Boston College



ACC Women’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 1 – Mia Vallée, Miami

Oct. 8 – Lindsay Gizzi, Louisville