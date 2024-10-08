College Swimming Weekly Preview: October 9-15

The NCAA dual meet season continues to be on the rise this week with 59 meets on the schedule. Highlighting the week are numerous SEC matchups including LSU vs Texas and Florida vs Alabama.
SwimSwam September Power Rankings
The LSU women were ranked #20 while Texas was ranked #2 in September’s rankings. The LSU men were ranked #25 while Texas sits at #3. Florida and Alabama is also another top 25 match up. The Alabama women are #22 while Florida is #4 and the Alabama men are #18 while the Florida men are #4.
The defending national champions on the men’s side Arizona State will be in action this week, competing against Arizona and Grand Canyon. Virginia does not have a dual meet this weekend.
Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Richmond Duals
|10/11-10/12
|Y
|Y
|Fordham vs Manhattan
|10/11
|Y
|Y
|Colgate Invitational (Colgate, UMass, St. Francis, Le Moyne, Bonaventure)
|10/11-10/12
|Y
|Y
|Marymount vs Duke
|10/11
|Y
|Florida State vs Georgia Tech
|10/12
|Y
|Y
|SMU Classic (SMU, Auburn, Louisville
|10/11-10/12
|Y
|Y
|Virginia Tech vs Carson-Newman
|10/12
|Y
|Y
|NJIT Invitational (Long Island, Vermont, Howard, UMass, NJIT)
|10/11-12
|Y
|Bryant v Fairfield
|10/11
|Y
|Y
|Holy Cross v. BU
|10/12
|Y
|Y
|URI v Siena
|10/12
|Y
|Friar Invitational
|10/12
|Y
|Y
|Air Force vs. Omaha vs Liberty
|10/11-10/12
|Y
|Y
|Northern Colorado vs Wash State
|10/11
|Y
|Northern Colorado vs Idaho
|10/12
|Y
|ASU vs Arizona vs GCU vs NAU
|10/12
|Y
|Y
|Auburn vs. UNCW
|10/12
|Y
|Y
|LSU vs. Texas
|10/11
|Y
|Y
|Florida vs. Alabama
|10/11
|Y
|Y
|Arkansas vs. Missouri
|10/12
|Y
|Northwestern vs Miami Ohio
|10/12
|Y
|Y
|Illinois Urbana vs Kansas
|10/10
|Y
|Iowa vs Nebraska
|10/11
|Y
|Minnesota vs Army
|10/11
|Y
|Y
|Wisconsin vs Green Bay
|10/11
|Y
|Houston Diving Invitational
|10/11-10/12
|Y
|Y
|Rice Fall Splash
|10/11-10/12
|Y
|South Carolina vs Georgia vs Vanderbilt (women)
|10/11
|Y
|Y
|UCSD vs Cal
|10/11
|Y
|Y
|USC Swim Invite
|10/11-10/12
|Y
|Y
|American vs. Georgetown
|10/11
|Y
|Y
|American vs. Loyola (MD)
|10/15
|Y
|Y
|BU vs. Dartmouth
|10/11
|Y
|Y
|Seton Hall vs. Towson
|10/12
|Y
|Y
|Akron Zips Classic
|10/11-10/12
|Y
|Y
|Indiana Intercollegiates
|10/12
|Y
|Y
|Towson vs. La Salle
|10/11
|Y
|Y
|CSU Sprint Classic
|10/11
|Y
|Y
|CSU Roadrunner Invite
|10/12
|Y
|Y
|Old Dominion vs Campbell
|10/12
|Y
|UNC Asheville vs Gardner-Webb
|10/12
|y
|Fairfield at Bryant
|10/11
|Y
|Y
|Valparaiso vs Southern Indiana
|10/10
|Y
|Y
|Dan Ross Indiana Intercollegiate
|10/12
|Y
|Y
|Canisius vs. Marist
|10/11
|Y
|Y
|Florida State vs Florida Southern, North Florida, West Florida
|10/11
|Y
|Y
|New Jersey Tech Invitational
|10/11-12
|Y
|Y
|Niagara vs Cleveland State
|10/11
|Y
|Y
|Cincinatti vs Oakland
|10/11
|Y
|Y
|Ball State vs Illinois Chicago
|10/12
|Y
|Y
|Navy, UMBC, William & Mary
|10/12
|Y
|Iona vs Long Island
|10/18
|Y
|Y
|Nova Southeastern vs Florida Atlantic
|10/11
|y
|y
|Messiah vs Mount St Mary
|10/12
|y
|y
|Rhode Island vs Siena
|10/12
|Ohio vs Toledo
|10/11
|y
|y
|Buffalo vs Cornell
|10/12
|y
|California Bakersfield Sprint Classic/Roadrunner Invite
|10-11/12
|y
|y
|Alaska Fairbanks vs San Diego State
|10/11-12
|y
