College Swimming Weekly Preview: October 9-15

The NCAA dual meet season continues to be on the rise this week with 59 meets on the schedule. Highlighting the week are numerous SEC matchups including LSU vs Texas and Florida vs Alabama.

SwimSwam September Power Rankings

The LSU women were ranked #20 while Texas was ranked #2 in September’s rankings. The LSU men were ranked #25 while Texas sits at #3. Florida and Alabama is also another top 25 match up. The Alabama women are #22 while Florida is #4 and the Alabama men are #18 while the Florida men are #4.

The defending national champions on the men’s side Arizona State will be in action this week, competing against Arizona and Grand Canyon. Virginia does not have a dual meet this weekend.

Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.