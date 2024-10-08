Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: October 9-15

Comments: 1

The NCAA dual meet season continues to be on the rise this week with 59 meets on the schedule. Highlighting the week are numerous SEC matchups including LSU vs Texas and Florida vs Alabama.

SwimSwam September Power Rankings

The LSU women were ranked #20 while Texas was ranked #2 in September’s rankings. The LSU men were ranked #25 while Texas sits at #3. Florida and Alabama is also another top 25 match up. The Alabama women are #22 while Florida is #4 and the Alabama men are #18 while the Florida men are #4.

The defending national champions on the men’s side Arizona State will be in action this week, competing against Arizona and Grand Canyon. Virginia does not have a dual meet this weekend.

Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.

Meet Date Men Women
Richmond Duals 10/11-10/12 Y Y
Fordham vs Manhattan 10/11 Y Y
Colgate Invitational (Colgate, UMass, St. Francis, Le Moyne, Bonaventure) 10/11-10/12 Y Y
Marymount vs Duke 10/11 Y
Florida State vs Georgia Tech 10/12 Y Y
SMU Classic (SMU, Auburn, Louisville 10/11-10/12 Y Y
Virginia Tech vs Carson-Newman 10/12 Y Y
NJIT Invitational (Long Island, Vermont, Howard, UMass, NJIT) 10/11-12 Y
Bryant v Fairfield 10/11 Y Y
Holy Cross v. BU 10/12 Y Y
URI v Siena 10/12 Y
Friar Invitational 10/12 Y Y
Air Force vs. Omaha vs Liberty 10/11-10/12 Y Y
Northern Colorado vs Wash State 10/11 Y
Northern Colorado vs Idaho 10/12 Y
ASU vs Arizona vs GCU vs NAU 10/12 Y Y
Auburn vs. UNCW 10/12 Y Y
LSU vs. Texas 10/11 Y Y
Florida vs. Alabama 10/11 Y Y
Arkansas vs. Missouri 10/12 Y
Northwestern vs Miami Ohio 10/12 Y Y
Illinois Urbana vs Kansas 10/10 Y
Iowa vs Nebraska 10/11 Y
Minnesota vs Army 10/11 Y Y
Wisconsin vs Green Bay 10/11 Y
Houston Diving Invitational 10/11-10/12 Y Y
Rice Fall Splash 10/11-10/12 Y
South Carolina vs Georgia vs Vanderbilt (women) 10/11 Y Y
UCSD vs Cal 10/11 Y Y
USC Swim Invite 10/11-10/12 Y Y
American vs. Georgetown 10/11 Y Y
American vs. Loyola (MD) 10/15 Y Y
BU vs. Dartmouth 10/11 Y Y
Seton Hall vs. Towson 10/12 Y Y
Akron Zips Classic 10/11-10/12 Y Y
Indiana Intercollegiates 10/12 Y Y
Towson vs. La Salle 10/11 Y Y
CSU Sprint Classic 10/11 Y Y
CSU Roadrunner Invite 10/12 Y Y
Old Dominion vs Campbell 10/12 Y
UNC Asheville vs Gardner-Webb 10/12 y
Fairfield at Bryant 10/11 Y Y
Valparaiso vs Southern Indiana 10/10 Y Y
Dan Ross Indiana Intercollegiate 10/12 Y Y
Canisius vs. Marist 10/11 Y Y
Florida State vs Florida Southern, North Florida, West Florida 10/11 Y Y
New Jersey Tech Invitational 10/11-12 Y Y
Niagara vs Cleveland State 10/11 Y Y
Cincinatti vs Oakland 10/11 Y Y
Ball State vs Illinois Chicago 10/12 Y Y
Navy, UMBC, William & Mary 10/12 Y
Iona vs Long Island 10/18 Y Y
Nova Southeastern vs Florida Atlantic 10/11 y y
Messiah vs Mount St Mary 10/12 y y
Rhode Island vs Siena 10/12
Ohio vs Toledo 10/11 y y
Buffalo vs Cornell 10/12 y
California Bakersfield Sprint Classic/Roadrunner Invite 10-11/12 y y
Alaska Fairbanks vs San Diego State 10/11-12 y

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
jablo
3 seconds ago

think you guys made a mistake with the NJIT Invite… I think the men’s only team at NJIT is definitely competing against other men’s teams lol

0
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. She also attended 2023 US Summer Nationals as well as the 2024 European Championships …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!