Lilly King: “The first long course race of the season is always a little shaky”

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Top 3:

World record holder Lilly King went out fast, hitting the wall at 31.08, and she held on to win in 1:06.24, which looks to be the 2nd-fastest time in the world this year behind Reona Aoki’s 1:05.19. King’s teammate and fellow Olympian Annie Lazor touched 2nd in 1:06.48, followed by Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby in 1:06.87.

Those three were the only women under 1:07, but 15 year-old Piper Enge improved to 1:08.12, which moves her into a tie for #7 in the 15-16 age group.