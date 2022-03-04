Lilly King: “The first long course race of the season is always a little shaky”

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT
- March 2-5, 2022
- FMC Aquatic Center, Westmont, Illinois
- Start Times (CT): 9:00 am prelims / 6:00 pm finals (Wednesday finals at 5:00 pm)
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
Reported by Robert Gibbs.
WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- World: 1:04.13 7/25/2017 Lilly King
- American: 1:04.13 7/25/2017 Lilly King
- U.S. Open: 1:04.45 8/7/2009 Jessica Hardy
- Jr World: 1:04.35 7/29/2013 Ruta Meilutyte
- Pro Swim: 1:05.32 4/8/2021 Lilly King
Top 3:
- Lilly King (Indiana Swim Club) – 1:06.24
- Annie Lazor (Indiana Swi Club) – 1:06.48
- Lydia Jacoby (Seward Tsunami) – 1:06.87
World record holder Lilly King went out fast, hitting the wall at 31.08, and she held on to win in 1:06.24, which looks to be the 2nd-fastest time in the world this year behind Reona Aoki’s 1:05.19. King’s teammate and fellow Olympian Annie Lazor touched 2nd in 1:06.48, followed by Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby in 1:06.87.
Those three were the only women under 1:07, but 15 year-old Piper Enge improved to 1:08.12, which moves her into a tie for #7 in the 15-16 age group.