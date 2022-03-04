GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 3/4/2022

In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Josh Bey, 15, Highland Hurricanes Swim Club (HHSC-IN): Competing for Hinsdale at the IHSA Boys’ State Championships, Bey had a phenomenal performance in his freshman season, placing second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 54.96. That time ranks him 17th all-time among 15-year-olds and tied for 86th historically in the 15-16 age group, not to mention it crushes his PB coming in of 59.32. The winner of the race, 16-year-old sophomore Colin Zhang, clocked 54.79 to rank tied for 74th all-time in the 15-16 age group.

Elsa Anderson, 11, Denver Swim Academy (DSA-CO): Denver Swim Academy’s Anderson achieved six new best times at the CSI SC Age Group Champs, including dropping over a second in the 100 IM to clock 1:01.52 and become the third-fastest 11-year-old in the country this season.

Max Stern, 9, Opelika Swim Team (OST-SE): Stern registered six personal best times at the SE Southeastern SC Champs in Huntsville, Alabama, highlighted by his 33.86 in the 50 breast that ranks as the seventh-fastest ever from a nine-year-old. You can read more on Stern’s swims here.

Sarah Paisley Owen, 13, Metro Atlantic Aquatic Club (MAAC-GA): A 23.32 50 freestyle was one of seven lifetime bests picked up by Owen at the GA 14 & Under SC Championships, dropping six-tenths from her previous best and making her the second-fastest 13-year-old in the U.S. this season. It also ranks her as the 27th-fastest 13-year-old ever.

Syunta Lee, 12, West Coast Aquatics (WEST-PN): At the BBST Seize the Day Invite, Lee hit a trio of best times, including becoming the 33rd-fastest swimmer in boys’ 11-12 age group history with a 1:59.28 swim in the 200 back. In the 200 IM, the 12-year-old put up a time of 2:02.59 to tie for 73rd all-time in age group history.

Emily Hamill, 14, Germantown Academy Aquatic Club (GAAC-MA): Hamill hit a pair of notable freestyle times at the NE Eastern Championships in Lancaster, Pa., clocking 1:48.31 in the 200 free to become the 70th-fastest swimmer in girls’ 13-14 age group history. In the 100 free, the 14-year-old Germantown Academy Aquatic Club swimmer touched in 50.30 to rank eighth in the age group nationwide this season.

