Lilly King Surges to 1:04.1 to Take Down 100 Breast World Record

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The highly anticipated showdown between Lilly King and Yuliya Efimova in the women’s 100 breast did not disappoint the crowd tonight. The USA’s King was out like a light, splitting 29.80 at the 50. Efimova is a great closer, so it was expected that she would gain some ground, but King surged through the 2nd 50 with the fastest back half of the field, splitting a 34.33 on the way home to clip the World Record with a 1:04.13. The former record stood at a 1:04.35 done by Ruta Meilutyte in 2009.

King’s 100 Breast World Record Splits:

1st 50 Split- 29.80

2nd 50 Split- 34.33

Final Time- 1:04.13

King had incredible opening speed, as her 29.80 split at the 50 tied Jessica Hardy for the 2nd fastest 50 breast ever done by an American. It was also the 5th fastest 50 breast in history worldwide. Before U.S. Nationals, where King put up a 29.66, Hardy’s 29.80 stood as the American Record.

Though she was just .01 shy of the World Record yesterday, Efimova wasn’t as fast tonight. She faded slightly at the finish, taking bronze in 1:05.05 while King’s teammate Katie Meili (1:05.03) out-touched her for silver. Former World Record holder Meilutyte of Lithuania wound up 4th in 1:05.65.

Fastest Performers of All Time: Women’s 100 Breast:

1 Lilly King 1:04.13 2 Ruta Meilutyte 1:04.35 3 Yuliya Efimova 1:04.36 4 Jessica Hardy 1:04.45 5 Rebecca Soni 1:04.84 6 Katie Meili 1:05.03 7 Leisel Jones 1:05.09 8 Ji Liping 1:05.32 9 Katy Freeman 1:05.35 10 Qi Hui 1:05.47

