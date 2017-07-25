Lilly King Surges to 1:04.1 to Take Down 100 Breast World Record

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The highly anticipated showdown between Lilly King and Yuliya Efimova in the women’s 100 breast did not disappoint the crowd tonight. The USA’s King was out like a light, splitting 29.80 at the 50. Efimova is a great closer, so it was expected that she would gain some ground, but King surged through the 2nd 50 with the fastest back half of the field, splitting a 34.33 on the way home to clip the World Record with a 1:04.13. The former record stood at a 1:04.35 done by Ruta Meilutyte in 2009.

King’s 100 Breast World Record Splits:

  • 1st 50 Split- 29.80
  • 2nd 50 Split- 34.33
  • Final Time- 1:04.13

King had incredible opening speed, as her 29.80 split at the 50 tied Jessica Hardy for the 2nd fastest 50 breast ever done by an American. It was also the 5th fastest 50 breast in history worldwide. Before U.S. Nationals, where King put up a 29.66, Hardy’s 29.80 stood as the American Record.

Though she was just .01 shy of the World Record yesterday, Efimova wasn’t as fast tonight. She faded slightly at the finish, taking bronze in 1:05.05 while King’s teammate Katie Meili (1:05.03) out-touched her for silver. Former World Record holder Meilutyte of Lithuania wound up 4th in 1:05.65.

Fastest Performers of All Time: Women’s 100 Breast:

1 Lilly King 1:04.13
2 Ruta Meilutyte 1:04.35
3 Yuliya Efimova 1:04.36
4 Jessica Hardy 1:04.45
5 Rebecca Soni 1:04.84
6 Katie Meili 1:05.03
7 Leisel Jones 1:05.09
8 Ji Liping 1:05.32
9 Katy Freeman 1:05.35
10 Qi Hui 1:05.47

Fastest Performances of All Time: Women’s 100 Breast:

1 Lilly King 1:04.13
2 Ruta Meilutyte 1:04.35
3 Yuliya Efimova 1:04.36
4 Ruta Meilutyte 1:04.42
5 Jessica Hardy 1:04.45
6 Ruta Meilutyte 1:04.52
7 Lilly King 1:04.53
8 Yuliya Efimova 1:04.82
9 Rebecca Soni 1:04.84
10 Rebecca Soni 1:04.91

In This Story

Leave a Reply

27 Comments on "Lilly King Surges to 1:04.1 to Take Down 100 Breast World Record"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Philip

Not sure what happened to Efimova after almost setting the WR in the semis. Great race by King nonetheless!

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
1 hour 7 minutes ago
Philip

Maybe King rattled her before the race?

Vote Up11-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour 6 minutes ago
Mr sportsmanship

Efimova had a terrible start

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour 1 minute ago
Pvdh

She had a typical efimova start

Vote Up8-2Vote Down Reply
46 minutes 45 seconds ago
Boknows34

Terrible start as always from Efimova but I think she was rattled when she saw the lead along had her on her and tightened up the back 50.

Efimova semi final
RT: 0.68
30.67
33.69

Efimova final
RT: 0.75
30.34
34.71

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
38 minutes 38 seconds ago
Scott Morgan

You mean other than being a two-time convicted, sanctioned and punished cheater? Your question answers itself: she is weak in mind, body and spirit: she has to cheat to win.

Vote Up6-6Vote Down Reply
27 minutes 18 seconds ago
Baker-King-Vollmer-Manuel

Forgot to up the dosage.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
15 seconds ago
Go green

Does anyone have a link to watch the race?

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour 6 minutes ago
Swim Fan

NBCSPORT.COM is showing the races live FYI. Check out the website for dates and times. That race was the beast for the USA!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
59 minutes 17 seconds ago
AKK

http://www.nbcsports.com/video/lilly-king-katie-meili-stun-yulia-efimova-womens-100m-breaststroke

Here you go! Watch Lilly stare down Efimova at 0:30 LOLOLOLOL

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes 56 seconds ago
Swim-Fan

Lilly King is SAVAGE!!!!

Vote Up22-3Vote Down Reply
1 hour 5 minutes ago
Mardo4

I guess Effimova is done finger wagging now!

Vote Up20-2Vote Down Reply
59 minutes 12 seconds ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

she is done with it

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
19 minutes 22 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She got her M.S. in Criminology from Florida State University and seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren is currently working on her …

Read More »