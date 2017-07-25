Lilly King Surges to 1:04.1 to Take Down 100 Breast World Record

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
- Full Competition Schedule
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Omega Results
- Pick ’em Contest
- Event-by-Event Previews
The highly anticipated showdown between Lilly King and Yuliya Efimova in the women’s 100 breast did not disappoint the crowd tonight. The USA’s King was out like a light, splitting 29.80 at the 50. Efimova is a great closer, so it was expected that she would gain some ground, but King surged through the 2nd 50 with the fastest back half of the field, splitting a 34.33 on the way home to clip the World Record with a 1:04.13. The former record stood at a 1:04.35 done by Ruta Meilutyte in 2009.
King’s 100 Breast World Record Splits:
- 1st 50 Split- 29.80
- 2nd 50 Split- 34.33
- Final Time- 1:04.13
King had incredible opening speed, as her 29.80 split at the 50 tied Jessica Hardy for the 2nd fastest 50 breast ever done by an American. It was also the 5th fastest 50 breast in history worldwide. Before U.S. Nationals, where King put up a 29.66, Hardy’s 29.80 stood as the American Record.
Though she was just .01 shy of the World Record yesterday, Efimova wasn’t as fast tonight. She faded slightly at the finish, taking bronze in 1:05.05 while King’s teammate Katie Meili (1:05.03) out-touched her for silver. Former World Record holder Meilutyte of Lithuania wound up 4th in 1:05.65.
Fastest Performers of All Time: Women’s 100 Breast:
|1
|Lilly King
|1:04.13
|2
|Ruta Meilutyte
|1:04.35
|3
|Yuliya Efimova
|1:04.36
|4
|Jessica Hardy
|1:04.45
|5
|Rebecca Soni
|1:04.84
|6
|Katie Meili
|1:05.03
|7
|Leisel Jones
|1:05.09
|8
|Ji Liping
|1:05.32
|9
|Katy Freeman
|1:05.35
|10
|Qi Hui
|1:05.47
Fastest Performances of All Time: Women’s 100 Breast:
|1
|Lilly King
|1:04.13
|2
|Ruta Meilutyte
|1:04.35
|3
|Yuliya Efimova
|1:04.36
|4
|Ruta Meilutyte
|1:04.42
|5
|Jessica Hardy
|1:04.45
|6
|Ruta Meilutyte
|1:04.52
|7
|Lilly King
|1:04.53
|8
|Yuliya Efimova
|1:04.82
|9
|Rebecca Soni
|1:04.84
|10
|Rebecca Soni
|1:04.91
Leave a Reply
27 Comments on "Lilly King Surges to 1:04.1 to Take Down 100 Breast World Record"
Not sure what happened to Efimova after almost setting the WR in the semis. Great race by King nonetheless!
Maybe King rattled her before the race?
Efimova had a terrible start
She had a typical efimova start
Terrible start as always from Efimova but I think she was rattled when she saw the lead along had her on her and tightened up the back 50.
Efimova semi final
RT: 0.68
30.67
33.69
Efimova final
RT: 0.75
30.34
34.71
You mean other than being a two-time convicted, sanctioned and punished cheater? Your question answers itself: she is weak in mind, body and spirit: she has to cheat to win.
Forgot to up the dosage.
Does anyone have a link to watch the race?
NBCSPORT.COM is showing the races live FYI. Check out the website for dates and times. That race was the beast for the USA!
http://www.nbcsports.com/video/lilly-king-katie-meili-stun-yulia-efimova-womens-100m-breaststroke
Here you go! Watch Lilly stare down Efimova at 0:30 LOLOLOLOL
Lilly King is SAVAGE!!!!
I guess Effimova is done finger wagging now!
she is done with it