Li Zhuhao Brings Asian 100 Fly Record Down Once Again To Win Bronze

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

Chinese teenager Li Zhuhao broke his Asian Record for the second straight time in the final of the men’s 100 fly, touching in 49.25 to win the bronze medal. That swim improved on the 49.36 he went in the semi-finals, and that swim had broken his 49.53 record from 2017.

Compared to the semis, Li made up all of his ground on the opening 50, out in 22.91 tonight as opposed to the 23.02 he was out in last night. His final 50 was the exact same in 26.34.

Chad Le Clos won the gold in a time of 48.50, winning his fourth straight title in the event. Caeleb Dressel of the United States won silver in 48.71, out uncharacteristically slow in 23.07 before he charged home with the fastest back half in the field of 25.64.

Li’s drop of 0.11 from the semi-finals bumped him up from 12th into 9th all-time in the event, while Dressel’s 0.22 improvement from the semis keeps him at 4th. Le Clos is the world record holder in 48.08.

ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, MEN’S 100 FLY