Ledecky: “This Might Be the Least Rested I’ve Been”

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

We’re bringing you a few of the more interesting quotes throughout the week of the 2017 World Champs Trials. Here’s Katie Ledecky after the 800 free:

“I didn’t rest too much for this [meet]. Compared to other trials and selection meets, this might be the least tapered that I’ve been over the past couple of years. I’m getting in and racing. I have confidence from training that I can get up and go times like that.”

We’re talking apples and oranges here, because of the different event orders, but it’s worth comparing Ledecky’s times tonight to those from last summer.

Tonight, she went 54.70 in the 100 free, before swimming a 8:11.50 to win the 800 free. At Olympic Trials, Ledecky placed 7th in the 100 free with a 53.99, and won the 800 free the following evening with a 8:10.32.

Now, it’s bit of a running joke how swimmers are never “fully rested,” but Ledecky has such a wide margin over most of her competition in her primary events that if there was any swimmer who’s ever said this truthfully, it’s got to be Ledecky. Look for Ledecky to continue her domination tomorrow with the 200 freestyle.