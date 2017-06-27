Ledecky: “This Might Be the Least Rested I’ve Been”

  9 Robert Gibbs | June 27th, 2017 | National, News, Previews & Recaps

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

We’re bringing you a few of the more interesting quotes throughout the week of the 2017 World Champs Trials.  Here’s Katie Ledecky after the 800 free:

“I didn’t rest too much for this [meet]. Compared to other trials and selection meets, this might be the least tapered that I’ve been over the past couple of years. I’m getting in and racing. I have confidence from training that I can get up and go times like that.”

We’re talking apples and oranges here, because of the different event orders, but it’s worth comparing Ledecky’s times tonight to those from last summer.

Tonight, she went 54.70 in the 100 free, before swimming a 8:11.50 to win the 800 free.  At Olympic Trials, Ledecky placed 7th in the 100 free with a 53.99, and won the 800 free the following evening with a 8:10.32.

Now, it’s bit of a running joke how swimmers are never “fully rested,” but Ledecky has such a wide margin over most of her competition in her primary events that if there was any swimmer who’s ever said this truthfully, it’s got to be Ledecky.  Look for Ledecky to continue her domination tomorrow with the 200 freestyle.

john26

Unlike Laszlo Cseh May 2016, we actually believe her

1 hour 37 minutes ago
1 hour 37 minutes ago
Swimmer?

1:52.91 no I am not rested. *2 months later adds 3 seconds

1 hour 24 minutes ago
1 hour 24 minutes ago
Brownish

We’ve already discussed it. Rio was a psychologic disaster, nothing else. There was absolutely no relationship with unrested, rested a bit or full tapered for London.

17 minutes 58 seconds ago
17 minutes 58 seconds ago
Brownish

John, László is one of the very few athletes whom nearly everybody likes and acknowledges. E.g. because what he is saying is simply the truth.

6 minutes 31 seconds ago
6 minutes 31 seconds ago
SUNY Cal

She definitely has some competition tmrw in 200. Mallory??

1 hour 31 minutes ago
1 hour 31 minutes ago
pooholla

looking forward to that race! mallory will be a needed addition to the 4×200 relay, too, with no dirado or schmitt this year.

1 hour 1 minute ago
1 hour 1 minute ago
Swimmer?

Prediction… 7:31 800 free

1 hour 26 minutes ago
1 hour 26 minutes ago
