Flickinger Wants to See “Jaws Drop”

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

We’re bringing you a few of the more interesting quotes throughout the week of the 2017 World Champs Trials. Here’s Hali Flickinger after the 200 fly:

“I want to have that race, where I hit the wall and jaws drop … to have a very strong 200 fly, I want to do that for our country to make that a strong event for us.”

Flickinger secured her 2nd-ever national championship in this event with a 2:07.60, just a tenth of a second slower than she swam at Olympic Trials last summer. She dropped nearly a second in prelims at Rio and is currently the 6th-fastest US swimmer ever in the event.

Her time from tonight places her 9th in the world this year, so she’ll probably need to shave off some time in Budapest if she wants to medal. Flickinger says that she wants to make the 200 fly a “strong event” for Team USA, something it has not been the recent past. The US hasn’t medaled in this event at the Olympics since 2000, and only has a handful of world championship medals in that same timespan.