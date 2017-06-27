Top 5 Biggest Time Drops on Day 1 Of U.S. Nationals

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

SwimSwam statistical superstar Barry Revzin has done it again. This time, Barry’s quickly pulled together data from today’s races to check out how many swimmers dropped time from seed, and which swimmers had the biggest relative time drops.

The 100 frees were rife with big-time time drops. Our biggest drop of the day came out of the men’s race, and our top two drops among the top 16 seeds came out of 100 freestyles. If you didn’t recognize those two names before tonight, you certainly should now; Zach Apple is perhaps the biggest breakout on the men’s side so far, and Mallory Comerford has tied Katie Ledecky and beaten Simone Manuel over the past four months.

Biggest Drops

Top Time Drops:

Ranked on a percentage basis.

-3.3% – Matthew Willenbring – Men’s 100 free – 51.26 to 49.57 -2.0% – Miles Smachlo – Men’s 200 fly – 2:01.32 to 1:57.64 -2.8% – Blaise Vera – Men’s 100 free – 52.17 to 50.73 -2.8% – Nicolas Albiero – Men’s 200 fly – 2:02.25 to 1:58.85 -2.7% – Summer Finke – Women’s 800 free – 8:45.95 to 8:34.63

Top Time Drops Among Top 16 Seeds:

Ranked on a percentage basis.

-2.6% – Zach Apple – Men’s 100 free – 49.43 to 48.14 -2.0% – Mallory Comerford – Women’s 100 free – 53.91 to 52.81 -1.7% – Jack Conger – Men’s 200 fly – 1:56.45 to 1:54.47 -1.6% – Michael Brinegar – Men’s 100 free – 15:25.70 to 15:10.66 -1.6% – Sarah Gibson – Women’s 200 fly – 2:10.84 to 2:08.75

Improvements Against Seed Times

Various Stats: