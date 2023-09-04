Leah Hayes Leads The United States To Top Of World Juniors Medal Table Through Day One

2023 WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first day of the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships did not disappoint, as we saw our first World Junior Record bite the dust to kick things off.

The combination of Americans Daniel Diehl, Maximus Williamson, Hudson Williams and Jason Zhao downed the prior WJR in the boys’ 4x100m freestyle relay. Their time of 3:15.49 sliced .30 off of the old mark of 3:15.79, highlighted by Williamson’s blistering leg of 47.78 as the second swimmer.

The United States also got it done for gold in the girls’ 4x200m free relay, with Addison Sauickie, Leah Hayes, Lynsey Bowen and Madi Mintenko collectively clocking a winning effort of 7:52.48. That just out-touched the Australian team who got to the wall just .20 later for silver.

Hayes had earlier claimed gold in the girls’ 400m IM this session, producing a new Championships Record-setting result of 4:36.84.

All told, the United States claimed 3 golds on the night, giving the nation the lead in the overall medal table. Bulgaria is next in line, courtesy of Petar Mitsin‘s victory in the boys’ 400m free.

Australia sits 3rd, having earned 2 silvers, both coming in the relays.